'We've lost our heroes': Noreen and James McHugh remembered by their children at funeral mass

James (62) went on to become a household name as part of Donegal’s first All-Ireland winning GAA team at Croke Park in 1992.

The couple were a huge part of the local community where they both grew up and began dating as teenagers.

Mr McHugh passed away at the scene while his beloved wife Noreen was airlifted to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital but tragically passed away the following day.

The popular couple, from the village of Kilcar in the Donegal Gaeltacht, died earlier this week following a collision between their car and a van on the N3 road at Drummallaght in Co Cavan on Monday afternoon.

THE CHILDREN OF tragic Co Donegal couple Noreen and James McHugh have said their only sense of peace is that they know their beloved parents are now headed on their last journey forever together.

“We never wanted for anything as kids. We were spoiled with more than material things; we were spoiled with love and care and warmth, and loads of food from Mammy.”

“For us, we’ve lost our best friends, our shoulders to cry on, our first phone call if something went wrong,” he said.

The couple’s son Eoin shared the profound loss felt by himself and his sister Emma.

They heard Fr William Peoples tell how just a few short weeks ago at the beginning of June, the family gathered for the wedding of daughter Emma.

Inside the church, the coffins of Noreen and James were laid side-by-side at the altar leaving family and friends grappling with more questions than they will ever have answers for.

They were joined by members of the current Donegal GAA team including manager Jim McGuinness as well as stars including Michael Murphy, Michael Langan and Shane O’Donnell each wearing black armbands and crisp white shirts.

Outside many of James’ All-Ireland teammates including captain Anthony Molloy and manager Brian McEniff gathered, visibly shook by the sudden loss of their colleague.

Mourners crammed into Saint Cartha’s Church to say a final farewell to the couple while many more stood outside.

The same village in which they grew up and reared their family today came to a standstill, its tiny population still numb trying to come to terms with its tragic loss.

Hearses carrying the coffins of James and Noreen McHugh arrive at St. Cartha's Church PA PA

Eoin said his parents had found something together that not everyone experiences in life.

“Not everyone gets to meet their soulmate. We have comfort in knowing that we can safely say our Mum and Dad were meant for each other,” he said.

“They were always great for heading on their adventures and touring. They’d head off with their picnics and bikes packed and just see where the road took them.

“Always together, always happy.

“Our Mum and Dad are now heading on their last journey together forever, the way they always wanted it to be.

“We love you.”

Emma gave thanks to the gardaí and emergency services in Cavan and to the ICU, management and staff at Beaumont Hospital who cared for Noreen during her final hours.

She also thanked those who helped bring her mother home to Kilcar on Wednesday, everyone involved in the wake and funeral, and those who formed guards of honour.

“We learned very quickly over the last week that our Mum and Dad left us with a very special group of family and friends.

“You’ve all shown us incredible support since Monday, but not just since Monday, through our whole lives.”

Among those in attendance was Tánaiste Simon Harris as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister for Defence, Helen McEntee.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gary Doherty, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Deputy Pearse Doherty and other Donegal County Councillors were also present.

The chief celebrant, Kilcar Parish Priest Fr Peoples, was joined by Canon John Gallagher, Monsignor Eoin Thynne, Fr Gerard Cunningham, Fr Paul McGeehan, Fr Seán O’Gallchóir, Fr Colm O’Gallchoir, Fr Philip Daly and Fr Charlie Byrne.

As the Mass opened, Fr Peoples reflected on the love surrounding the couple and the hope offered by the Feast of the Assumption.

“Every prayer that is uttered goes to the heart of how James and Noreen were aware of how much they had been loved,” he said.

“That love doesn’t stop now. It will continue on from one to the other, from one generation to the next.

“This day will be remembered for a long, long time.

“But there is hope somewhere in this darkness, and the hope is in what we celebrate today as well. This is the Feast of the Assumption of Our Blessed Mother, a very fitting day.”

In his homily, Fr Peoples returned to the joy that had filled the same church on 5 June this year, when James and Noreen’s daughter Emma married Diarmaid.

“It was a fun time. It was a beautiful time,” he said.

He recalled teasing Noreen during the wedding rehearsal about whether she would wear “a hat or a feather” the following day.

“Noreen was well able for me, in her lovely, lovely quiet manner,” he said.

The church had been buzzing with excitement when James proudly walked his daughter down the aisle.

Fr Peoples also remembered sitting with James at the reception in the Blue Haven, where they discussed the food as they cut through their steaks.

“It was a joyful day,” he said. “It’s unimaginable, when we think of it, unimaginable that this day today could come.”

Fr Peoples said no one knew what lay ahead in life or how they would manage to cope with loss.

“But it’s part of living and it’s part of dying, isn’t it? Because we’re only on a pilgrimage, and sometimes the pilgrimage may end early and, other times in our lifetime, it can be lengthy,” he said.

Remembering James as a strong and talented footballer, Fr Peoples said one of the proudest days of his life came in 1992, when he and his brother Martin helped bring the Sam Maguire Cup home to Donegal.

“It was a fantastic time. It was a great time to rejoice in the county. It was a great time of togetherness among people,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Noreen’s many years of service as secretary of the local primary school, Scoil Cartha Naofa, and the support she had given him during his five years in the parish.

“She was the anchor, in many ways,” he said. “She excelled herself in her work. She played an important role in the formation of the education for children, in a way the teachers would understand.”

“She made it her business to make things easier for people, and nothing was ever a bother to Noreen.”

“She is going to be a huge, huge miss,” he added.

He also remembered Noreen’s invitations to the family home for a fish supper.

Fr Peoples said football, cooking and school management reflected the couple’s individual gifts but did not define who they were.

“They were much more than that,” he said.

“They loved their family. That’s what was important. The love for the family unit, the love for the home.”

Fr Peoples said the couple’s relationship, which began after they got to know each other at Carrick Tech, was almost “something that’s made for the movies”.

“They loved each other deeply. One just lived for the other, and that was very evident,” he said.

He said they also shared a deep love of God and offered words of comfort to the McHugh and O’Donnell families.

“They live on. They live on in a different way. They live on at a different level. They live on, looking towards the face of God,” he said.

“And if I can say anything to give a little bit of comfort to your family, to the McHugh and the O’Donnell family today, it is: you will meet them eventually, in some way and somehow.

“Keep that in mind and it’ll lift the darkness.”

The couple’s lives and passions were reflected in the offertory procession. A Donegal jersey recalled James’s proud role in the county’s historic 1992 All-Ireland victory, while a frying pan represented Noreen’s love of cooking and the warm welcome she extended to others in their home.

The popular song Home to Donegal was also sung in the church.

Outside in the heavy August air, sunshine greeted the funeral cortège as it left the church to travel through the village and out to Towney Graveyard for burial.

All businesses in the village kept their doors closed as a mark of respect to the couple who were so much part of the fabric of everyday life.

The green and yellow bunting earring the proud Kilcar colours the only sound flapping in the wind from telegraph poles.

Once again along the route, members of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning team lined the street as did members of the current Donegal senior GAA team.

Members of the couple’s beloved Kilcar GAA Club also lined the route the short distance to the couple’s final resting place close to the rugged yet stunning coastline.

Heads bowed in silence, tears trickling down faces, all still asking the question, “why?”