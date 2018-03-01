Fourth body, believed to be young child, found at scene of fatal Co Fermanagh fire

The scene of the fire at Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

DETECTIVES FROM THE PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have confirmed that a fourth body, which is believed to be that of a young child, has been found following a fatal fire in Co Fermanagh on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin on Tuesday morning. Three bodies have already been found at the scene.

PSNI Detective Inspector Peter McKenna has confirmed that a fourth body has today been found at the crime scene.

“It appears to be the body of a young child,” McKenna said.

“A postmortem examination will take place in order to positively identify the victims involved in this appalling incident,” he said.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He has now been moved to police custody for questioning.

McKenna thanked the public for their assistance so far and appealed for “anyone who knew of or has any knowledge of the residents of 57 Molly Road Doon, Derrylin to make contact with police”.

He also called for anyone who was in the area of Molly Road between the hours of midnight on Monday to 7.20am yesterday to contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 or to anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.