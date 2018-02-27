Police believe house fire that killed three people was started deliberately

Updated 1.10pm

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal house fire in Fermanagh.

The PSNI said at least three people died in the fire, which they believe was started deliberately.

Police were called to an address in the Molly Road area of Derrylin at around 7.20am today.

The suspect was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment prior to his arrest.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “At this time we believe the fire, which has claimed at least three lives, was started deliberately. We are continuing to thoroughly examine the scene along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“I would renew my appeal to anyone who was in the Molly Road/Doon Road area this morning to contact police. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in, or travelling through, Derrylin prior to the time the fire broke out at approximately 7.10am.”