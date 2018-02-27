Renewed appeal for 16-year-old who's been missing since November

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a renewed appeal for information that will help find the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old.

Missing from Sandyford in Dublin, Ned Cash Connors was last seen on 29 November 2017 boarding a Luas at the Kilmacud stop.

He is described as being 5’3″ with blue eyes, sandy hair and of slim build.

Source: Garda Press Office

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.

A number of appeals have been made for information about the missing teenager, including around Christmas time.

Gardaí believe that Ned may be in the Athlone/Mullingar area of Westmeath, or in Bray/Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.