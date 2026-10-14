Gardaí believe local drugs gang were behind attack that killed four family members in Waterford

GARDAÍ BELIEVE THE arson attack that killed four family members, including two children, in Waterford City, was carried out by local drug gangs as an act of intimidation.

Philip and Kim English died in the fire alongside their sons, 12-year-old Callum and 9-year-old Jayden.

Two other children – a teenage girl and a young boy – are being treated for injuries at CHI Crumlin in Dublin.

The home in the Birchwood Estate had been targeted a number of times in recent years, including just a few weeks ago.

Paint was also thrown over the family’s car at the address in 2023. Speaking to Waterford’s WLR radio in the aftermath of that incident the couple said they had been shocked by the attack and had no idea why they had been targeted.

Gardaí, who are investigating the deaths of the four family members as murder, believe the attack had intended to target a car parked at the home and that the fire took off rapidly and ignited the house.

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Investigators believe it was a case of drug debt intimidation, and that the criminals who commissioned it were attempting to intimidate people known to family members rather than anyone who was present in the house at the time.

“An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately,” Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit said in a briefing at Waterford Garda Station on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene remains sealed off this morning as forensic tests are carried out.

A burnt-out car being removed from the estate on Tuesday. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

Shocked community members were paying tribute to the family on Tuesday afternoon.

One local woman, whose oldest son was a close friend of one of the deceased children, told The Journal the situation was “absolutely heartbreaking”.

“It’s absolutely devastating, especially for a woman that just adored her kids. Her life revolved around her children,” she said.

“It shouldn’t happen anywhere. We should be able to be safe in our own homes. Why would people be coming in, knowing that there’s four little kids, and set fire to the house?”

Related Reads 'Her life revolved around her children': Shock and upset in Waterford estate hit by deadly arson attack

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the attack as a “very worrying and deeply disturbing situation”.

President Catherine Connolly described the killings as “horrific”.

Kim and Philip English. Facebook Facebook

A prayer vigil is set to take place on Wednesday evening at 5pm at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford.

“We invite the people of Waterford to come together in prayer for those who have lost their lives, their grieving families and loved ones, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

“All are warmly welcome to attend,” a Facebook post from the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore said.