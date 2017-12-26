Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing since last month

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Ned Cash Connors who is missing from Sandyford, Dublin.

Ned was last seen on 29 November in the Kilmacud area.

Ned Cash Connors (15) Source: An Garda Síochána

He is described as being 5’3″ with blue eyes, sandy hair and of slim build.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.

Gardaí believe that Ned may be in the Athlone/Mullingar area of Westmeath.

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.