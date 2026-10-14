Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Staff taking part in the national public sector strike outside the Four Courts in Dublin this afternoon. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

A nun holds a picture of Pope Leo XIV prior to the start of a Mass in St Peter's Square in Rome, a day after the pontiff had a cancerous growth removed from his lung. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#VATICAN: Pope Leo XIV’s doctors said he is walking and eating “normally” after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung.

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#BOOKS: Publisher Faber said it will no longer distribute Irish author Sally Rooney’s books in the UK due to her support for Palestine Action.

#LONDON: A woman who says she was raped by Russell Brand claims the comedian apologised for treating her “like an animal”, a court heard.

#YORKSHIRE: The family of William Chapman, who was killed by a tiger at a wildlife park, said “deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress” after US president Donald Trump reposted a widely shared video of the incident.

PARTING SHOT

Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.” That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅ And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t. — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 11, 2026

Yet another niche drama has taken over the internet and this time it’s over a $15,000 (€13,000) bird figure that Kelly Clarkson allegedly tried (and failed) to buy.

If you haven’t seen anything about this on your social media feed, we’ve got you covered.