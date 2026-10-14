evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.51pm, 14 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Public Sector Strike-1_90757003 Staff taking part in the national public sector strike outside the Four Courts in Dublin this afternoon. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

a-nun-holds-a-picture-of-pope-leo-xiv-prior-to-the-start-of-a-mass-to-conclude-the-vatican-meeting-of-the-heads-of-eastern-catholic-churches-and-presidents-of-bishops-conferences-titled-ten-years-af A nun holds a picture of Pope Leo XIV prior to the start of a Mass in St Peter's Square in Rome, a day after the pontiff had a cancerous growth removed from his lung. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#VATICAN: Pope Leo XIV’s doctors said he is walking and eating “normally” after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung.

#BOOKS: Publisher Faber said it will no longer distribute Irish author Sally Rooney’s books in the UK due to her support for Palestine Action.

#LONDON: A woman who says she was raped by Russell Brand claims the comedian apologised for treating her “like an animal”, a court heard.

#YORKSHIRE: The family of William Chapman, who was killed by a tiger at a wildlife park, said “deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress” after US president Donald Trump reposted a widely shared video of the incident.

PARTING SHOT

Yet another niche drama has taken over the internet and this time it’s over a $15,000 (€13,000) bird figure that Kelly Clarkson allegedly tried (and failed) to buy.

If you haven’t seen anything about this on your social media feed, we’ve got you covered

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