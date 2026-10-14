Family of man killed in wildlife park criticise Trump AI video of the president wrestling a tiger

THE FAMILY OF William Chapman, who was killed by a tiger at a wildlife park, have said “deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress” after US President Donald Trump reposted a widely shared video of the incident.

Trump posted footage of Chapman being fatally attacked by a tiger at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park to 13 million followers on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old’s family posted a tribute, also on Tuesday evening, describing him as a “bright, warm and engaging young man”, criticising the online reaction to his death and questioning what part his “significant mental illness over a number of years” and prescribed strong medication played in the incident.

The US president accompanied the short clip – which showed the animal biting and clawing Chapman as he sat in the enclosure, but not him being killed – with the signed message: “Don’t ever mess with nature!”

On Wednesday morning Trump followed this up with another post – this time an AI-generated video of him grappling with a tiger, which appears to mimic the original.

The clip, which is accompanied by the Tight Fit song The Lion Sleeps Tonight, features the president copying the pointing gesture made by Chapman, and ends with him hugging the animal.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard condemned the president’s actions, saying the Chapman family had contacted his office.

In a statement, Coppard said: “They spoke to my office yesterday, sharing the pain and suffering it’s causing them knowing that videos and pictures of his death are being shared across social media.

“The president of the United States now using AI to mock that incident and the pain felt by the family of Mr Chapman, for little more than a cheap laugh on social media, should be greeted with the contempt it deserves.

“So I’m asking you, please, not to add to this family’s pain. If someone shares the content with you, please don’t pass it on. ”

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The mayor said: “What happened at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday was tragic, not least because it’s a place so many people associate with a family day out.”

He said: “The family of Mr Chapman remain utmost in my thoughts.

“I know all decent people across South Yorkshire will be sending them their love, thoughts and empathy.”

Downing Street said people should respect the views of Chapman’s family but would not directly comment about Trump posting the videos online.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I think obviously the family have made their position clear.

“Of course, we respect that position.”

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But he added: “I’m not going to comment on the president’s social media channels, he’s got a press secretary who can speak to that.”

An inquest is due to open into the death at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Thursday morning.

Chapman, who was mauled to death when he entered the tiger enclosure at the park in Doncaster on Saturday, had suffered from “significant mental illness over a number of years”, the family said in their statement.

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said.

“The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this.

“The family are hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their upmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did.”

In the statement, his family added: “William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved – and William loved them back.

“Sadly, William suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years and was consequently prescribed strong medication.

“It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death. We would ask everybody to respect that process.”

Trump posted the video on Truth Social Alex Brandon / PA Alex Brandon / PA / PA

As a child, Chapman appeared in ITV’s May Contain Nuts, alongside Harry Potter actress Shirley Henderson, and in the BBC’s True Stories series, according to IMDB.

He previously attended Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

In a tribute shared on Facebook, the school said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of the loss of its former student, adding “we loved watching William grow, both as a person and as a performer”.

The park will remain closed on Wednesday for a fifth day following the attack.

Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on 10 October when Chapman, who police said was visiting the park alone, entered the enclosure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

City of Doncaster Council, which is responsible for licensing the park, said on Monday it had started a health and safety investigation.

In a previous statement on social media, the wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well” and will not be euthanised.