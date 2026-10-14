Clarkson claims she tried to buy the bird from the Art of Play shop in Brooklyn Alamy/X
because of twit twoo

Since you've been wronged: Kelly Clarkson, a viral New York store and a very expensive bird

Drama has taken over the internet and it’s over a $15,000 bird figure that Kelly Clarkson allegedly tried (and failed) to buy.
7.01pm, 14 Oct 2026
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YET ANOTHER NICHE drama has taken over the internet and this time it’s over a $15,000 (€13,000) bird figure that Kelly Clarkson allegedly tried (and failed) to buy.

The story has grown wings over the last few days, being picked up by various news outlets like the New York Times, the Guardian, Rolling Stone and Page Six.

The story begins, as many internet dramas do, with a post on X by the US singer and former American Idol winner.

As you can see above, Clarkson was not happy with her experience at the Art of Play shop in Brooklyn. 

She said she was “treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman” when dealing with staff in the shop and claims she was “looked at as if [she] couldn’t afford it” and the staff member in question “could find something comparable” for her to buy.

The item in question: a “unique singing and dancing bird” figure called Molly retailing for an eye-watering $15,000 (€13,000). 

HUjtFDBaEAAq1xu The bird in question X X

After Clarkson’s initial post, Art of Play responded on their own social media and said that Molly is a permanent fixture on the wall and she “isn’t for sale”. 

They said though “the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop”, their business was then “attacked by 8 million people who have never visited [their] store”.

That might have been the end of the scandal and a solid two days of internet discourse. But no, Clarkson hit back again.

The singer screenshotted Art of Play’s response and disputed their claim that the bird was not for sale.

She said she asked the staff member if Molly was for sale “whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall” and, according to Clarkson, he then “elevator eyed” her and said “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can” in a “condescending tone”. 

In this post, Clarkson said she “obviously” supports small businesses because she was “literally at a small business trying to purchase things”.

“I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.”

She dropped the mic on the statement with this:

“Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

image (19) The comments disputed Art of Play's claim. Instagram Instagram

By this time, news outlets in the US had started to pick up the story and, USA Today spoke to the owner of the shop, who had some choice words for Clarkson. 

According to co-owner Adam Rubin, “Kelly Clarkson put us in danger.”

Rubin said the shop has received threatening messages following Clarkson’s initial post, but also that they have seen a huge increase in sales and foot traffic. 

Unsurprisingly Rubin also said the whole thing has been “a very surreal experience”.

Just as the scandal was waning, security footage from the shop showing Clarkson was posted on social media, adding yet more fuel to this fire.

Clarkson can be seen chatting with a staff member by the infamous bird before storming out, not without giving the man behind the register a few choice words.

This video was not the groundbreaking evidence it looks like at first glance, because crucially it has no sound and we can’t hear any of her conversation with the staff in the shop.

But was this the final twist in the tale? Was this how the Clarkson v Art of Play discourse would be sent to the internet hall of fame?

No, no it was not.

It now seems that Art of Play is looking to capitalise on all this drama, by listing the originally not-for-sale (according to them) bird for…

15 million dollars.

This news emerged this morning, broken again by USA Today that Molly is officially on the market, despite Art of Play originally saying she “plays an important role in the magic shows” they host in the shop.

As of now, no one has bought the bird, though we’re sure they’re lining up as we speak. 

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