Police still trying to confirm number of victims after 'ferocious' house fire

DETECTIVES FROM THE PSNI’s Serious Crime branch are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal fire in Co Fermanagh.

At least three people were killed in the fire, which broke out at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin yesterday morning.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He remains in hospital under police guard.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with [the victims] and their relatives.

“I believe the fire was started deliberately. It was ferocious and has left a very complex crime scene. However, we have specialist Search and Rescue teams working hard to try and identify those who died.

I am aware of local information about a family living in this property and reports of a fourth victim. At this stage we are still working intensively to establish how many victims were involved in this appalling incident.

“This will take a number of days due to the structural damage caused by the fire which is further compounded by the severe weather that is forecast.”

‘Dignified manner’

McKenna said the specialist officers will “ensure that the bodies of all persons identified are recovered in a dignified manner”.

“Post-mortem examinations will then follow and this will assist me in confirming the identity of the victims,” he added.

McKenna thanked the public for their assistance so far and appealed for “anyone who knew of or has any knowledge of the residents of 57 Molly Road Doon, Derrylin to make contact with police”.

He also called for anyone who was in the area of Molly Road between the hours of midnight on Monday to 7.20am yesterday to contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 or to anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read: Police believe house fire that killed three people was started deliberately