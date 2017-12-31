These are the films we'll all be watching in 2018

IF YOU LIKE nothing better than anticipating your next trip to the cinema, then you’re probably already mentally taking stock of what films you can look out for in 2018.

We’ve taken a trawl through the international films due out – big and small – to highlight some for you. While not all will get the big cinema release, they’re worth getting excited about seeing (and discussing afterwards).

Downsizing

What happens when the world runs out of space? Everyone gets, well, smaller. Matt Damon stars as a man who decides with his wife (Kirsten Wiig) to ‘downsize’ and live their best life in Leisureland.

Black Panther

The next Marvel superhero film, this one is set after Captain America: Civil War, and is set in the African nation of Wakanda. With a heap of big names (Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker) and an incredible look, this is one to look forward to.

Red Sparrow

Based on the book by Jason Matthews, Jennifer Lawrence stars as a spy who’s trained ‘to use her body as a weapon’. Sounds a little bit objectifying to us, but let’s see what we make of this spy film.

A Wrinkle in Time

The children’s book this is based on is an absolute classic, and with Ava Duvernay at the helm, hopes are high that this will be a stunning film. Starring Oprah, Mindy Kaling and Gugu Mbatha-Raw amongst others, it tells the story of a girl’s journey to find her missing father.

Ready Player One

This Steven Spielberg adaptation of the science fiction book by Ernest Cline is due out in March. Set in 2044, it’s based in a world where people escape the desolation around them by escaping into a virtual reality world called Oasis.

Lady Bird

Our own Saoirse Ronan stars in this highly-anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed film about a mother and daughter’s relationship. We can’t wait to watch this in full.

A Star Is Born

This is a remake of the 1937 film (the other remakes were in 1954 and 1976, the latter starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson) and is directed by Bradley Cooper. While there were initial talks about Beyoncé starring, Lady Gaga (billed as Stefani Germanotta) stars in the lead role as singer Ally.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Han Solo gets his own film in this, a standalone movie all about the young Hans, and directed by Ron Howard.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Source: Universal Pictures

The next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, it again stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and some more familiar faces. Expect dinosaurs.

The Little Stranger

No trailer yet, but this is based on the Sarah Waters novel and directed by one Lenny Abrahamson. It’s about a doctor who’s called to the great house where his mother once worked: “But it is now in decline and its inhabitants – mother, son and daughter – are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, and how terrifyingly, the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own.”

Mary Magdalene

In the wake of the Weinstein revelations, it will be an interesting year for films made by the Weinstein Company. This is a religious epic about the biblical character, and is directed by Garth Davis. Stars Rooney Mara (as Mary Magdalene) and Joaquin Phoenix (as Jesus).

Ocean’s Eight

The all-female Ocean’s film that we’ve all been waiting for is here – with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and more starring in it.

A Quiet Place

A horror starring and directed by John Krasinski, alongside his wife Emily Blunt. A family is forced to live a life of silence and communicate using sign language in order to avoid dark supernatural forces.

Game Night

A couple decides to take Game Night to the next level – but what’s real and what’s fake?

Proud Mary

Taraji P Henson stars as a hitwoman working for a family in Boston – but after a hit goes bad, she crosses the path of a young boy and things change for her.