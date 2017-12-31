  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

These are the films we'll all be watching in 2018

Here’s what to look forward to.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 10:00 PM
7 hours ago 16,917 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3725307
Image: YouTube
Image: YouTube

IF YOU LIKE nothing better than anticipating your next trip to the cinema, then you’re probably already mentally taking stock of what films you can look out for in 2018.

We’ve taken a trawl through the international films due out – big and small – to highlight some for you. While not all will get the big cinema release, they’re worth getting excited about seeing (and discussing afterwards).

Downsizing

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

What happens when the world runs out of space? Everyone gets, well, smaller. Matt Damon stars as a man who decides with his wife (Kirsten Wiig) to ‘downsize’ and live their best life in Leisureland.

Black Panther

Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

The next Marvel superhero film, this one is set after Captain America: Civil War, and is set in the African nation of Wakanda. With a heap of big names (Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker) and an incredible look, this is one to look forward to.

Red Sparrow

Source: 20th Century Fox/YouTube

Based on the book by Jason Matthews, Jennifer Lawrence stars as a spy who’s trained ‘to use her body as a weapon’. Sounds a little bit objectifying to us, but let’s see what we make of this spy film.

A Wrinkle in Time

Source: Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube

The children’s book this is based on is an absolute classic, and with Ava Duvernay at the helm, hopes are high that this will be a stunning film. Starring Oprah, Mindy Kaling and Gugu Mbatha-Raw amongst others, it tells the story of a girl’s journey to find her missing father.

Ready Player One

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This Steven Spielberg adaptation of the science fiction book by Ernest Cline is due out in March.  Set in 2044, it’s based in a world where people escape the desolation around them by escaping into a virtual reality world called Oasis.

Lady Bird

Source: A24/YouTube

Our own Saoirse Ronan stars in this highly-anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed film about a mother and daughter’s relationship. We can’t wait to watch this in full.

A Star Is Born

This is a remake of the 1937 film (the other remakes were in 1954 and 1976, the latter starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson) and is directed by Bradley Cooper. While there were initial talks about Beyoncé starring, Lady Gaga (billed as Stefani Germanotta) stars in the lead role as singer Ally.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Han Solo gets his own film in this, a standalone movie all about the young Hans, and directed by Ron Howard.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

jw2-digitaltsr1sheet-6frm-2-594bdd7d9f17b-1 Source: Universal Pictures

The next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, it again stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and some more familiar faces. Expect dinosaurs.

The Little Stranger

No trailer yet, but this is based on the Sarah Waters novel and directed by one Lenny Abrahamson. It’s about a doctor who’s called to the great house where his mother once worked: “But it is now in decline and its inhabitants – mother, son and daughter – are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life.  When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, and how terrifyingly, the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own.”

Mary Magdalene

Source: Universal Pictures Ireland/YouTube

In the wake of the Weinstein revelations, it will be an interesting year for films made by the Weinstein Company. This is a religious epic about the biblical character, and is directed by Garth Davis. Stars Rooney Mara (as Mary Magdalene) and Joaquin Phoenix (as Jesus).

Ocean’s Eight

The all-female Ocean’s film that we’ve all been waiting for is here – with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and more starring in it.

A Quiet Place

Source: FilmSelect Trailer/YouTube

A horror starring and directed by John Krasinski, alongside his wife Emily Blunt. A family is forced to live a life of silence and communicate using sign language in order to avoid dark supernatural forces.

Game Night

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

A couple decides to take Game Night to the next level – but what’s real and what’s fake?

Proud Mary

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Taraji P Henson stars as a hitwoman working for a family in Boston – but after a hit goes bad, she crosses the path of a young boy and things change for her.

Read: The truth about being a musician: ‘They see you on the Late Late and think you’re making a fortune’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
120,868  143
2
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
66,794  303
3
Endgame: How gardaí have pushed the Kinahan cartel to the brink of collapse in 12 months
58,895  43
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
349  0
The42
1
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
24,856  64
2
Quiz: Can you name the Ireland rugby international from their club gear?
22,403  11
3
Have boots, will travel: Cillian Sheridan fulfilling eastern promise on latest stop in Poland
15,521  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
11,686  8
2
What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
7,070  6
3
This Dublin kid's valiant first attempt on the roller skates he got off Santy is going viral
6,869  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
LIMERICK
Minister asks for report from Direct Provision centre after asylum seekers 'denied Christmas celebrations'
Minister asks for report from Direct Provision centre after asylum seekers 'denied Christmas celebrations'
Gardaí start murder probe as victim of fatal Limerick stabbing named locally as Willie Lynch (35)
Limerick put Rebels to the sword to get season off to perfect start in Mallow
RIP
Gone, but not forgotten: 42 people the sports world lost in 2017
Gone, but not forgotten: 42 people the sports world lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie