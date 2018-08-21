Dublin Fire Brigade tackling major blaze at recycling centre

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE (DFB) is currently tackling a major fire at a recycling centre off the Naas Road near Newcastle, in the west of the county.

The fire has been raging since the early hours of the morning, as large amounts of recycling material are on fire.

Four fire engines, a turntable ladder and senior officers are on the scene at the fire in Greenogue.

The smoke plume was visible from the Naas Road, the DFB said.

“If you’re heading to work shortly, please don’t get distracted,” it added.

Nearby residents were also advised to close their windows as a precaution.