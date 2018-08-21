This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin Fire Brigade tackling major blaze at recycling centre

Dublin Fire Brigade said plumes of smoke were visible from the Naas Road.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 7:10 AM
56 minutes ago 6,197 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4192337

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE (DFB) is currently tackling a major fire at a recycling centre off the Naas Road near Newcastle, in the west of the county.

The fire has been raging since the early hours of the morning, as large amounts of recycling material are on fire.

Four fire engines, a turntable ladder and senior officers are on the scene at the fire in Greenogue.

The smoke plume was visible from the Naas Road, the DFB said.

“If you’re heading to work shortly, please don’t get distracted,” it added.

Nearby residents were also advised to close their windows as a precaution.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leading #MeToo actress paid off man who claimed she sexually assaulted him
    54,104  0
    2
    		Poll: Is there a place for the Rose of Tralee in modern Ireland?
    53,323  93
    3
    		Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    39,937  7
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    303  0
    2
    		Keywords Studios' acquisition spree continues with the £26m takeover of a UK gaming firm
    122  0
    3
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		Tyrone will refuse 'to participate in any media activity' with RTÉ ahead of All-Ireland final
    80,033  231
    2
    		Cian Lynch: 'My own mother hopped the old fence. I just turned around, she grabbed me.'
    54,932  2
    3
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    41,010  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    22,657  0
    2
    		'I f*cking hate him': Colin Murphy isn't exactly Conor McGregor's biggest fan
    17,874  0
    3
    		Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    11,861  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth â¬10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica
    Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth €10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica
    Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh
    Irish among those detained after massive drugs seizure by Spanish police
    GARDAí
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    DUBLIN
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie