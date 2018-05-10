  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Sean Murray Thursday 10 May 2018, 4:47 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Chollachart Tabtimngam
Image: Shutterstock/Chollachart Tabtimngam

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: Emma Mhic MathÃºna told her emotional story about how sheâ€™s just been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and this was followed by emotional scenes in the DÃ¡il about her story.

2. #RURAL JOBS: There was anger and disappointment as Apple scrapped its plan for an â‚¬850 million Athenry data centre.

3. #DDOS ATTACK: Together for Yes said its donations page was shut down by a cyber attack.

4. #HIGH COURT: Judgement was reserved in INMâ€™s attempt at blocking the application to appoint inspectors to investigate itself.

5. #DAVID GOODALL: A 104-year-old Australian scientistÂ has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland.

