The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #CERVICALCHECK: Emma Mhic MathÃºna told her emotional story about how sheâ€™s just been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and this was followed by emotional scenes in the DÃ¡il about her story.

2. #RURAL JOBS: There was anger and disappointment as Apple scrapped its plan for an â‚¬850 million Athenry data centre.

3. #DDOS ATTACK: Together for Yes said its donations page was shut down by a cyber attack.

4. #HIGH COURT: Judgement was reserved in INMâ€™s attempt at blocking the application to appoint inspectors to investigate itself.

5. #DAVID GOODALL: A 104-year-old Australian scientistÂ has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland.