  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Absurd', 'unwieldy', 'contrived' - ODCE dismisses objections to attempt to appoint High Court inspectors to INM

The High Court has been hearing the second day of INM’s judicial review hearing against the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 10 May 2018, 12:41 PM
56 minutes ago 1,960 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4003818

File Photo The Editor-in-Chief of Independent News & Media (INM) has assured staff their welfare is the company's primary concern, following allegations of a significant data breach. Stephen Rae told staff individuals from the company who had been named Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE OFFICE OF the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) has dismissed an attempt by Independent News and Media to block an application to appoint High Court inspectors to it as “absurd” and “contrived”.

This morning, on the second day of a judicial review hearing instigated at the behest of INM, the ODCE delivered its rebuttal to that attempt, which resulted from leave being given by the High Court for an application to be made to appoint inspectors to the media group on 23 March.

Judicial review is a process whereby the courts can rule on the appropriateness of decisions made by administrative, statutory bodies, including those of the judiciary.

Yesterday, counsel for INM Paul Gallagher SC had argued that, in not notifying the company of its intention to gain leave to appoint High Court inspectors, the ODCE’s action had been unfair and lacking in natural justice, and stated that the company should have been given an opportunity to respond before the matter had ever made it before the courts.

Should INM emerge victorious regarding this review, the appointment of inspectors will be blocked, possibly indefinitely.

Justifiable reasons

Today, counsel for the ODCE Brian Murray SC argued that there are no justifiable reasons to have INM’s case treated differently to any other company that attracts the interest of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

“INM is unable to explain why its case is different from the norm,” he said.

He argued that counsel for INM was attempting to state that the 200-page affidavit submitted by ODCE director Ian Drennan in tandem with its announcement that it intended to apply for High Court inspectors was a statement of fact, akin to a state “producing reports or imposing sanctions”.

Such an argument is “unwieldy” and “contrived”, Murray said, adding that there is a big difference between the imposition of sanctions and a state body “exercising its right to come to court”.

Applying for the appointment of High Court inspectors “is not the same as the finding of an inquiry”, counsel said. “Context is everything.”

To describe a position adopted in an affidavit as a report or as findings and conclusions demonstrates the absurdity of the argument being made.

“The application to appoint inspectors is not the end of the process. You have to tell them what you’re doing and give your reasons,” he said.

He argued that the reduction in INM’s share price by 14% in the wake of 23 March was a natural consequence of a statutory process, and does not give the company any special entitlements or leave to object to the ODCE’s application.

‘Where does that end?’

He said that it appears to be INM’s case that “sworn evidence should have been shown” to it in advance.

“But where does that end?” he said.

Related Reads

24.04.18 People named in affidavit about INM to be given access to redacted copies
16.04.18 INM in attempt to block appointment of inspectors to investigate itself, while Denis O'Brien blames ODCE for leaks

Murray stated that there are multiple steps involved should the ODCE eventually succeed in its application.

He argued that the “correct legal analysis” of the situation at hand is that the Oireachtas has invested powers in the ODCE to allow it to apply for inspectors under the Companies Act 2014, and that the Oireachtas has not said that prior notice is required before bringing such an application.

“There is no distinction between this application and a legal process brought by any other public body, regardless of the expense incurred by a company, or the reputational damage incurred.”

He dismissed the suggestion that an application for inspectors merits special entitlement on the part of the company being inspected due to the rarity of such an application being made by the ODCE.

“But the ODCE has a whole other range of statutory applications that it brings to court,” Murray said.

The hearing continues before Justice Seamus Noonan.

Comments are close for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Building firm CRH is no longer Ireland's biggest company as a familiar name shoots to the top of the tree
26,292  32
Fora
1
This Dublin firm has sold off its chip business for $35m to focus on connected health
46  0
The42
1
Nightmare for Sergio Ramos as defender misses penalty and scores own goal in Sevilla defeat
9,280  20
DailyEdge
1
Twitter has spotted a link between a Snow Patrol song and Courteney Cox's support for repeal
2,590  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
HSE
'I had to collect my children from school and tell them that Iâm dying': Emma Mhic MhathÃºna
'I had to collect my children from school and tell them that I’m dying': Emma Mhic Mhathúna
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
GARDAí
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December
DUBLIN
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
A walking tour of Dublin's street art in 12 striking images
Closed-door dinners: Inside 4 of Dublin's most innovative supper clubs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie