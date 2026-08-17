One man who attended Moby's gig in Greenwich said that his group had been charged £35 for being late Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Should concertgoers who arrive late be fined?

An events company in the UK is fining customers who show up late to concerts.
10.41am, 17 Aug 2026
10.7k
55

A UK-BASED EVENT promoter has introduced fines for people who arrive late to gigs.

Labyrinth Events says that under its policy, customers need to check their tickets in advance of events for an “allocated arrival time”, with latecomers charged an additional fee for each time slot they miss.

It appears that the company is strictly enforcing the measure, with two separate Moby fans reporting that they were charged late-entry fees of up to £30 (€35) each at the musician’s performance in Greenwich over the weekend.

While Moby is due to perform at Dublin’s IMMA later this week, that gig is not being held or promoted by Labyrinth Events – meaning fans who arrive late will not be faced with any surprise charges at the gates.

That said, it got us wondering if a similar policy would be considered by events companies in Ireland.

Tell us: Do you think concertgoers who arrive late should be fined?


Poll Results:

No (2454)
Yes (627)
Not sure / No opinion (171)

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