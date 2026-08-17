Should concertgoers who arrive late be fined?

A UK-BASED EVENT promoter has introduced fines for people who arrive late to gigs.

Labyrinth Events says that under its policy, customers need to check their tickets in advance of events for an “allocated arrival time”, with latecomers charged an additional fee for each time slot they miss.

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It appears that the company is strictly enforcing the measure, with two separate Moby fans reporting that they were charged late-entry fees of up to £30 (€35) each at the musician’s performance in Greenwich over the weekend.

While Moby is due to perform at Dublin’s IMMA later this week, that gig is not being held or promoted by Labyrinth Events – meaning fans who arrive late will not be faced with any surprise charges at the gates.

That said, it got us wondering if a similar policy would be considered by events companies in Ireland.

Tell us: Do you think concertgoers who arrive late should be fined?

