Mrs Brown’s Boys shows cancelled after ‘unexpected’ Brendan O’Carroll ‘medical issue’

UPCOMING RECORDINGS OF Mrs Brown’s Boys shows have been cancelled due to an “unexpected medial issue” involving Brendan O’Carroll.

O’Carroll (70) is the creator and star of the show.

In a statement posted to social media, O’Carroll said it is with “sincere regret I must announce that due to an unexpected medical issue I will have to cancel the recordings of the 2026 Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas and New Year’s Specials”.

“Following a CT scan, it was found that I had two fractures in my mandible (jaw) which requires immediate surgery and a few months’ recovery,” he added.

O’Carroll said he is in talks with the BBC “about getting Mrs Brown’s Boys back on the screen in 2027”.

The medial issue will also see the postponement of both the 3Arena Dublin and Gleneagle Arena showings of Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Panto?, which were scheduled for later this year.

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O’Carroll said he is working with MCD to try to reschedule these shows for next year/

He thanked both the BBC and MCD for their “support and understanding at this difficult time”.

O’Carroll stated that the decision “has not been taken lightly and has been made on medical advice from my consultant”.

“To say I am heartbroken is an absolute understatement,” said O’Carroll.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to all our fans who were looking forward to seeing the shows and for any disappointment caused.”

He added that he will now “focus on getting myself back to full health” and said that he “genuinely cannot wait to see you all again in 2027”.

“Our fans mean the world to us,” said O’Carroll.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and support and trust me Agnes Brown and her family will be back!”