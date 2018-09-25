The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARAS 18: Confusion reigned at the Public Accounts Committee over the “bizarre” €317,000 annual allowance to the President.

2. #SOUND AS A…: British MP Stephen Pound was praised for his explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border.

3. #MONAGHAN: A GAA club in Monaghan is set to be shut “for years” after a sinkhole opened up.

4. #TURBULENCE: Michael O’Leary has hit out at Matt Cooper’s unauthorised biography of him.

5. #DÁIL DIVIDES: Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil the Taoiseach should sack his housing minister, ahead of the motion of no confidence in Murphy this evening.