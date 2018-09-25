This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 September, 2018
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,798 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Novikov
Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Novikov

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARAS 18: Confusion reigned at the Public Accounts Committee over the “bizarre” €317,000 annual allowance to the President

2. #SOUND AS A…: British MP Stephen Pound was praised for his explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border

3. #MONAGHAN: A GAA club in Monaghan is set to be shut “for years” after a sinkhole opened up

4. #TURBULENCE: Michael O’Leary has hit out at Matt Cooper’s unauthorised biography of him

5. #DÁIL DIVIDES: Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil the Taoiseach should sack his housing minister, ahead of the motion of no confidence in Murphy this evening

