Michael O'Leary hits out at Matt Cooper's unauthorised biography of him

RYANAIR’S MICHAEL O’LEARY has hit out at an unauthorised biography written about him by Today FM’s Matt Cooper, saying that two people in it were “subjected to false claims and innuendo”.

O’Leary made the comments in a statement to the Irish Mirror today, saying that he had declined to take part in the book.

He said he also disagreed with the book’s depiction of how Michael Cawley and Howard Millar left the company.

However, Cooper’s publisher Penguin Random House Ireland said in response that it stands over the book and its contents:

Matt Cooper has written an enthralling book about one of Ireland’s most high profile businessmen, Michael O’Leary. He is a reputable journalist who has written several acclaimed books on Irish public life and significant public figures, which is his right.

As publishers, we stand over Matt’s work in Michael O’Leary: Turbulent Times for the Man Who Made Ryanair and we are fully supportive of the book and its contents.

Matt Cooper described the book as “an unauthorised biography”, saying it “is neither a PR job for Ryanair nor is it hostile to Ryanair or Michael O’Leary”.

“As the book is only in bookshops today I do not believe that Mr O’Leary has had a chance to read it and when he does so, I believe he will find that it is fair and accurate, even if he might not like to agree with some or much of it,” said Cooper. “I would not judge a flight merely on the quality of the take-off before it has landed safely. He should judge the book on reading it cover to cover.”

Penguin Random House describes the book as “a fascinating insight into Ryanair’s recent fortunes” which “examines O’Leary’s personality, beliefs and obsessions and how these have moulded the business he runs”.

The book is based on “extensive research and interviews”, including with present and former Ryanair executives.

The book, Michael O’Leary: Turbulent Times for the Man Who Made Ryanair, is published this Thursday, 27 September.