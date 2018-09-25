'I don't know what her position is': Murphy hopes to speak to Catherine Byrne before no-confidence vote

HOUSING MINISTER EOGHAN Murphy is hoping to speak to his colleague Junior Minister Catherine Byrne ahead of a motion of no confidence in him this evening.

Murphy is facing a motion of no confidence tabled by Sinn Féin due to an increase in the numbers of people who are homeless since his tenure.

There had been reports yesterday that Minister of State for Health Promotion Catherine Byrne would abstain from voting for or against the motion; this is due to a prospective housing development in her constituency of Inchicore which Byrne had raised her objections to.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that, should a government minister vote against the administration with regard to a motion of no confidence, he would have little choice but to sack them.

Responding to those reports, Murphy told Morning Ireland ”I don’t know what her position is”.

“I have engaged with Catherine on a number of occasions on this really fantastic proposal for her constituency.”

When asked if he would meet with Byrne later today, he said “I hope to”.

Because I want to talk about her genuine concerns for her constituents which are separate from this motion and I do hope that she won’t be pulled into this Sinn Féin stunt later on this evening, so I look forward to talking to her then.

Murphy added that the motion was disingenuous and irresponsible, and what Sinn Féin needed to do was put forward its counter policy for how to tackle the housing crisis.

“If you have a rent that’s pinning you to your collar… this motion will do nothing to you.”

Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said that what it achieves is it “will put enormous pressure on the government” and demonstrates that the government’s plan for housing “is failing”.

The vote on the motion of no confidence is at 8pm tonight.