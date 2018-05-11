The 5 at 5: Friday

  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
By Cianan Brennan Friday 11 May 2018, 4:59 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: A free medical card and a package of supports will be made available to women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

2. #APOLOGY: Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley has apologised for verbally abusing gardaí while drunk.

3. #SCOTT HUTCHISON: Tributes are being paid to the lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit, after police confirmed they had found the missing man’s body.

4. #DERMOT FARRELL: The Bishop of Ossory has expressed said that abortion after rape is ‘sometimes far worse’ than rape itself.

5. #SINO-EURO RELATIONS: The Eurovision has ended its contract with a Chinese broadcaster after it failed to show the Irish entry.

Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

