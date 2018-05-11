  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eurovision ends contract with Chinese broadcaster after it didn't show Irish entry

The performance featured two men dancing on stage.

By Órla Ryan Friday 11 May 2018, 7:30 AM
10 minutes ago 1,619 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4005950

original

THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING Union (EBU) has ended its contract with a Chinese broadcaster which failed to air Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

The performance of Together, sang by Ryan O’Shaughnessy, featured two men dancing on stage.

China, known for its censorship, banned depictions of gay people on television in 2016.

The broadcaster, Mango TV, also failed to broadcast the Albanian entry.

In a statement, the EBU confirmed that Mango TV “censored” two performances.

This is not in line with the EBU’s values of universality and inclusivity and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music.

“It is with regret that we will therefore immediately be terminating our partnership with the broadcaster and they will not be permitted to broadcast the second Semi-Final or the Grand Final.”

O’Shaughnessy welcomed the decision, telling BBC Four: “From the very start we have just said love is love. It doesn’t matter whether it’s between two guys and two girls or a guy and a girl.

“I think it’s a really important decision by the EBU, they haven’t taken it lightly, and I think it’s a move in the right direction.”

BBC News is reporting that rainbow flags and tattoos were also blurred by Mango TV when it aired the first semi-final of the contest this week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A massive black mark on Ireland' - Calls for review of planning laws after Apple scraps Athenry plan
105,990  324
2
'I had to collect my children from school and tell them that I’m dying': Emma Mhic Mhathúna
91,519  89
3
An Aer Lingus flight has returned to Dublin after hitting a hare on take-off
51,734  55
Fora
1
Two big supermarkets and a tech giant tumbled out of Ireland's top 10 favourite firms
568  0
2
Planning delays have forced Apple to abandoned plans for its €850m Athenry data centre
173  0
3
‘Running your own business is quite a lonely experience at times’
145  0
The42
1
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
27,430  43
2
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
16,796  14
3
Shamrock Rovers star Burke included in Ireland squad for games with Celtic, France and the US
15,979  26
DailyEdge
1
Selena Gomez proved she doesn't give a shite what people say about her Met Gala makeup with her latest Insta
10,630  0
2
Elton John has a pain in the face with the popularity of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You
8,087  1
3
Blake Lively used her Met Gala outfit to give Ryan Reynolds and her kids a tiny shout-out
7,336  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Former juvenile home worker (51) gets suspended sentence for possession of child pornography
Former juvenile home worker (51) gets suspended sentence for possession of child pornography
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
HSE
The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands
The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands
Tony O'Brien has stepped down as HSE Director amid cervical cancer scandal
Taoiseach and Health Minister weren't made aware of HSE 'memo' on CervicalCheck
GARDAí
A 40-year-old Romanian man has been missing since last month
A 40-year-old Romanian man has been missing since last month
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
DUBLIN
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
'I'm hoping to right that wrong this summer' - MDMA delighted to be back on form
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie