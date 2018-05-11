Body found in search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer

A BODY HAS been found in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.
Police in Edinburgh today confirmed that a body had been found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry in the city last night.
While it has not been formally identified, Hutchison’s family has been informed.
The 36-year-old went missing at 1am on Wednesday morning from a hotel near where the body was found.Source: Frightened Rabbit/YouTube
Scott’s brother Grant, the drummer in Frightened Rabbit had said the singer was in a “fragile” state.
The Hutchison family has asked for privacy.
Formed in Selkirk in 2003, Frightened Rabbit have released five studio albums and last year embarked on a nine-date tour of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
COMMENTS (4)