Body found in search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer

Scott Hutchison at Glastonbury in 2016. Source: Empics Entertainment

A BODY HAS been found in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

Police in Edinburgh today confirmed that a body had been found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry in the city last night.

While it has not been formally identified, Hutchison’s family has been informed.

The 36-year-old went missing at 1am on Wednesday morning from a hotel near where the body was found.

Scott’s brother Grant, the drummer in Frightened Rabbit had said the singer was in a “fragile” state.

The Hutchison family has asked for privacy.

Formed in Selkirk in 2003, Frightened Rabbit have released five studio albums and last year embarked on a nine-date tour of Ireland and Northern Ireland.