Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Body found in search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer

Scott Hutchison’s family has been informed.

By Paul Hosford Friday 11 May 2018, 7:21 AM
20 minutes ago 3,188 Views 4 Comments
Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Day 1 Scott Hutchison at Glastonbury in 2016. Source: Empics Entertainment

A BODY HAS been found in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

Police in Edinburgh today confirmed that a body had been found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry in the city last night.

While it has not been formally identified, Hutchison’s family has been informed.

The 36-year-old went missing at 1am on Wednesday morning from a hotel near where the body was found.

Source: Frightened Rabbit/YouTube

Scott’s brother Grant, the drummer in Frightened Rabbit had said the singer was in a “fragile” state.

The Hutchison family has asked for privacy.

Formed in Selkirk in 2003, Frightened Rabbit have released five studio albums and last year embarked on a nine-date tour of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

