The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BELFAST TRIAL: Irish rugby international Paddy Jackson told police he was “shocked and horrified” by allegations he had raped a woman, a court heard today.

2. #WINTERY WEEK: Met Éireann has issued a warning ahead of “exceptionally cold” weather next week.

3. #GUN CONTROL: US President Donald Trump said that an armed deputy who remained outside during last week’s school shooting in Florida as either froze or was a “coward”.

4. #ANGLO TAPES: David Drumm referred to the financial regulator as “that fucking shower of clowns down in Dame Street”, his trial has heard.

5. #CANCER: Actor and presenter Stephen Fry is recovering from prostate cancer surgery.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.