  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Monday 23 Apr 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,944 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3973891
Five newborn baby rabbits.
Five newborn baby rabbits.
Five newborn baby rabbits.

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British PM Theresa May is reportedly considering a u-turn on her policy of the UK leaving the EU customs union. In Ireland, three former taoisigh sounded warnings about the border.

2. #JAILED: Carlow man Anthony Cassidy, who raped and seriously assaulted a woman leaving her with life-changing injuries, has been jailed for 18 years.

3. #THE EIGHTH: The GAA has written to county boards asking them to distance the association from the Eighth Amendment referendum.

4. #WATERBOARDING: A former Sinn Féin councillor, along with his father, jailed for torturing a man, have had their jail terms cut on appeal.

5. #ROYAL BABY: The UK has a new fifth-in-line to the throne after Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child in London this morning.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Life as a woman with HIV: 'We're stigmatised because we're looked upon as if we're easy'
42,323  6
2
Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy
41,677  90
3
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
38,350  45
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
325  0
2
What new European rules to stop 'unfair' grocery deals could mean for the Irish food sector
252  0
3
A Dublin firm making a yellow pages for sales teams has raised €1.1m
74  0
The42
1
'I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office'
119,071  39
2
O'Mahony: 'I'm tired of learning lessons... I'm tired of losing semi-finals'
50,866  109
3
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
44,680  17
DailyEdge
1
16 of the oddest Amazon reviews of Irish films
7,084  4
2
9 of the most memorable weather forecasting moments in recent history
6,246  1
3
Beyoncé and Solange took a bit of a tumble at Coachella last night and people on Twitter were very amused
5,706  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
GARDAí
Garda Tony Golden: Inquest returns verdict of unlawful killing
Garda Tony Golden: Inquest returns verdict of unlawful killing
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
COURT
State to appeal decision to strike out charges against company which ran Clerys department store
State to appeal decision to strike out charges against company which ran Clerys department store
Denis O'Brien's privacy vs Dáil privilege: Arguments in businessman's Supreme Court appeal
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
ABORTION
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?
Almost half of voters want to repeal Eighth Amendment

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie