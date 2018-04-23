The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British PM Theresa May is reportedly considering a u-turn on her policy of the UK leaving the EU customs union. In Ireland, three former taoisigh sounded warnings about the border.

2. #JAILED: Carlow man Anthony Cassidy, who raped and seriously assaulted a woman leaving her with life-changing injuries, has been jailed for 18 years.

3. #THE EIGHTH: The GAA has written to county boards asking them to distance the association from the Eighth Amendment referendum.

4. #WATERBOARDING: A former Sinn Féin councillor, along with his father, jailed for torturing a man, have had their jail terms cut on appeal.

5. #ROYAL BABY: The UK has a new fifth-in-line to the throne after Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child in London this morning.