The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SALISBURY: The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has played down the expulsion of diplomats by both countries as “not the end of the world”.

2. #HOUSING STOCK: The number of houses on the market in Dublin is starting to increase, although the number nationally remains stagnant.

3. #CONSENT: The government has ordered a full review of sex education in schools, with particular focus on consent and contraception.

4. #POSITIVE: Gay dating Grindr has come under fire today for sharing information about users’ HIV status or location with other companies.

5. #INM 19; An alleged significant data breach at Independent News and Media has seen claims that the emails of journalists have been compromised.