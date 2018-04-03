  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Russian ambassador says Ireland was 'severely misled' by British government

Yury Filatov said he was still optimistic about Ireland’s future relationship with Russia.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 9:31 AM
17 minutes ago 870 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3936990
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR to Ireland has said the government here has been misled by Britain in relation to the poisoning for former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Last week the Irish government announced it would expel one Russian diplomat to show solidarity with the UK over the poisoning in Salisbury. On Friday the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that, in response to Ireland’s decision, Russia had asked one Irish diplomat to leave.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Russian ambassador Yury Filatov declined to name the Russian diplomat who has been asked to leave Ireland, but said his departure is expected in a number of days.

“Before the whole thing happened, I reasoned and called for common sense to prevail – unfortunately that was not really entirely the case, but I am an optimist and we still have a very sound foundation for the relationship between our countries,” he said.

He said governments have been “severely misled by British colleagues”, adding that Russia did not have “anything to do with” the poisoning of the former spy.

Filatov said the British government needs to “answer and put forward any evidence which supposedly implicates Russian involvement”.

Although he said this situation is “certainly not good”, he said there is “ample mutual interest” between Ireland and Russia.

“I think we will overcome,” he said.

