  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia

A spokesperson for Simon Coveney said it is a “regrettable” decision from the Russians.

By Sean Murray Friday 30 Mar 2018, 3:32 PM
44 minutes ago 16,440 Views 84 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3932974
Image: Alexei Druzhinin AP/PA Images
Image: Alexei Druzhinin AP/PA Images

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has confirmed that one Irish diplomat has been instructed to leave Russia.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “There is no justification for this expulsion. Our staff do not engage in activities which are incompatible with their diplomatic status. This decision to expel an Irish diplomat is regrettable.”

Earlier in the week, the Irish government announced it would expel one Russian diplomat from the country to “show solidarity” with the UK over the Sergei Skripal poisoning.

Yesterday, Russian had begun to retaliate for the expulsion of its diplomats from many western countries, first expelling 60 US diplomats and closing down the US consulate in St Petersburg.

Today, Russia also announced that Britain had one month to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, and has now followed suit by expelling diplomats from a number of EU countries, including Ireland.

During the week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the decision to expel a Russian diplomat here was “based on intelligence and advice from Garda intelligence and Defence Forces intelligence”.

He added: “When it comes to terrorism, assassinations, the use of chemical weapons and cyberterrorism, we are not neutral one bit.  We are joined with other neutral countries including Finland and Sweden, who have taken the same course of action as us, in expelling diplomats.”

Minister Coveney had issued the formal notification to Ambassador Yury Filatov on Tuesday.

“The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals, by anyone, anywhere, is particularly shocking and abhorrent,” Coveney said.

In response, Filatov described the decision as “unwarranted, uncalled for, senseless and regrettable”.

He also described it as an “unfriendly act” and said that the diplomat expelled had done “nothing bad” in Ireland.

Today’s removal of an Irish diplomat from Russia comes amid a wave of tit-for-tat diplomatic actions since the Skripal poisoning in Salisbury.

The UK has blamed Russia for the poisoning of the ex-spy and his daughter where a Soviet-linked nerve agent was used. It has expelled 23 Russian diplomats to date.

Russia has denied any responsibility for the attack.

With reporting from Christina Finn

Read: Yulia Skripal ‘improving rapidly’ after nerve agent attack as police cordon off playground near home

Read: Russian ambassador: Ireland expelling diplomat is ‘unwarranted, uncalled for, senseless and regrettable’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (84)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
115,537  94
2
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
100,554  41
3
Priest at Elisha Gault funeral urges young people to turn off phones and find a support network
55,807  19
Fora
1
This man has brought a concept that's shaking up London's property market to Ireland
750  0
2
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
142  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocer's a €10m sales boost
79  0
The42
1
Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge
27,771  46
2
'I was fully convinced in my head that it was just a job and it would be okay. That was naive'
24,361  5
3
'I’ve been surprised with how professional it is. Everything has been put in place to for us to be successful'
22,493  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Katie from Room to Improve thinks Dermot deserves an Oscar after last Sunday's episode
17,528  6
2
Ant & Dec's documentary about their Irish heritage has been axed due to its boozy scenes
14,443  1
3
A Louth man has kept an Easter egg in his fridge for 40 years because it was 'too nice' to eat
12,817  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'
GARDAí
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaÃ­ attend number of crashes
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaí attend number of crashes
PAC 'not satisfied' Garda College still operating under multiple tax codes
€35k worth of cocaine found hidden inside box of biscuits and coffee in Roscommon
RUSSIA
âNo justification for thisâ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
Russia says US threat to freeze assets risks serious retaliation as it expels diplomats
FRANCE
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
Hunt underway for man who tried to ram car into soldiers jogging near barracks in France
'French spirit of resistance' hailed as hero policeman laid to rest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie