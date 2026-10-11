'Bad news for Wicklow': The winners and losers of the political week

EVERY WEEKEND, OUR political team casts an eye over the events inside and outside Leinster House that have people talking.

The budget was announced this week and the dust is now settling on who came out well from it and who was left wanting.

So, here are the winners and losers of budget week:

Winners

Independent Councillor Joe Behan

Before we launch into the budget contenders, we’re giving a nod to Independent councillor Joe Behan for having a good sense of humour about his ominous TikTok video.

The Wicklow councillor has gone accidentally viral after drowning himself out with a horror score.

The Journal spoke to him earlier in the week, with Behan saying he could see the funny side of his newfound virality, adding that he’ll have to get some social media tips from his constituency colleague Simon Harris.

Behan also popped up on Ireland AM as a result of his nightmarish video.

At least his mistake had resulted in a lot more people being made aware of the rent hikes those in social housing will face under new rules, explained Behan. It’s important to have a sense of humour in politics, so kudos to Behan this week.

Have a watch, it’ll make your day.

Simon Harris

Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

Just a few days after the birth of his new baby girl, Tánaiste Simon Harris delivered his first budget as finance minister, so he’s getting a nod for that.

To be honest, the budget wasn’t much to write home about, with the government choosing to sprinkle spending around a number of areas rather than having any big bang idea.

However, overall, the budget appears to be better than last year’s, which really went down like a lead balloon.

On another note, the minister fleshed out the details on his much-talked-about savings and investment scheme, which has sparked a lot of interest.

The proof will be in the pudding next year when it opens to see how many people buy into it.

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However, while he is getting the nod for his first budget, it has not gone down well with the state’s fiscal watchdog, which said this government is continuing to use “high-risk” receipts to fund permanent tax and spending measures.

Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O'Connor; Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler. Christina Finn Christina Finn

Mary Butler

For many years the pace of investment in mental health has been slow, but Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler said this week that this year’s allocation to mental health is the largest the state has ever seen.

The group, Mental Health Reform, has welcomed the allocation of an additional €108 million for mental health services in Budget 2027, which brings the overall mental health budget to more than €1.65 billion, representing a 7% increase on 2026.

The funding will allow for additional out-of-hours ‘Solace’ peer-support cafés in Carlow, Louth, Wexford, North Tipperary and Dublin, with the minister stating that where these cafés are located, a reduction in the number of presentations to emergency departments is being seen.

The money will also fund:

two new crisis resolution teams and 24 additional Suicide Crisis Assessment Nurses

20 additional specialist clinicians to improve ADHD pathways in CAMHS

33,000 additional free counselling sessions for men, young people and the LGBTQ+ community

€1 million targeted towards suicide prevention initiatives to support the Traveller community.

Further rollout of early intervention in psychosis, with a new team in Donegal.

However, there is a point of criticism of the minister.

At the post-budget health press conference this week, Butler confirmed that a new mother and baby psychiatric unit will be located at St Vincent’s Hospital, however, it will not be delivered next year.

The minister said it could take three to four years before it is opened, which will be 13 years after it was first recommended. Not really good enough.

Losers

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O'Donovan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Patrick O’Donovan and RTÉ (oh, and the culture card)

Dear oh dear. Where do we start? What a week it has been for Arts Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

Budget week began with news that his culture card idea was dead in the water (though Tánaiste Simon Harris denied this, probably just to be kind to his party colleague).

It had been floated weeks ago as a definite for the budget. However, when O’Donovan got in the room with Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers, he was told his numbers didn’t add up and there was no money to give every 16-year-old in the country €100 to go see arts events.

There were reports O’Donovan stormed out of the meeting, though he denied this later in the week. Chambers said it is not happening in 2027; O’Donovan said he will bring a memo to cabinet on how he plans to develop it. Either way, it’s not happening anytime soon.

He has also found himself in the midst of another controversy, this time involving his favourite sparring mate, RTÉ.

He announced he is withholding €20 million from the public broadcaster as he is not happy with its pace of reforms, pointing to a lack of voluntary redundancies. Unfortunately, RTÉ was only told about it this week, and it has caused consternation.

Apart from that, the minister also had to bat away criticisms that he is an “eejit” at his press conference this week. He said he’d been called worse.

So, all in all, not a great week for the minister.

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Enterprise Minister Peter Burke Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Peter Burke

Just 40 minutes before the budget announcement on Tuesday, a press release landed in from Minister Peter Burke’s Department of Enterprise about the much-delayed short-term let legislation.

Such timing on a busy political day always sparks suspicions.

The press release announced the publication of the Short Term Letting and Tourism Bill, which will establish a new regulatory framework for short-term accommodation rentals in Ireland.

It also announced that the register for short-term operators will open on 1 December.

Under the Bill, hosts offering short-term accommodation rental services will be required to obtain and maintain a valid registration number and display it on all advertisements and listings.

Online short-term rental platforms will be required to display registration numbers, conduct random checks on listings, submit specified data on short-term rental activity and remove or disable access to non-compliant listings.

There should be a lot more publicity given to ensure operators sign up to the register, rather than dropping the information on one of the busiest days of the political calendar.

Sources within the government have said there is a tension between Burke’s department and the Department of Housing on the issue, with some accusing the Enterprise Department of dragging its feet.

In April 2025, the Tánaiste said the debate about the short-term lets Bill had been going on too long, stating that he wanted to see it in place next year.

The register is the first step, but in the middle of a housing crisis, Burke needs to push this along quickly, whether he wants to or not.

Housing Minister James Browne. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

James Browne

The minister for housing finds himself on the list this week because expectations were high that something might be delivered in this year’s budget that might be meaningful difference to renters and house buyers.

Unfortunately, it was a bit piecemeal.

The minister had pushed for €20,000 increase in the Help-to-Buy scheme, but he only got €5,000.

It was flagged that an extra €200 would be added to the Rent Credit and in the end, it only increased by €150 (and at a time when rents continue to rise).

Then there was all the talk about Fianna Fáil pushing for changes to stamp duty for first-time buyers. In the end, nada.

If the government keeps saying that housing is its number one priority, then it might start actually delivering some measures that put people in a better position.