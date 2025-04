TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said he hopes a long-promised register of short-term letting properties can be brought in next year.

He added that the discussion around the legislation is “going on way too long”.

The register is aimed at enforcing a requirement, introduced in 2019, for property owners to obtain change of use planning permission to let out entire houses and apartments on platforms such as Airbnb when they are located in rent pressure zones.

This is also required if the owner is a resident but wants to let their entire property on a short-term basis for more than 90 days per year.

Anyone letting a property, or bedrooms in a home, for periods of 21 nights or less will have to register with Fáilte Ireland under the planned new legislation.

The government has suggested the register could take 12,000 properties out of the tourism market and back into use as homes for long-term rental.

The idea of a register was announced by then Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien as part of the government’s 2021 Housing for All plan.

Since first announcing the short-term letting register in 2021, the government has repeatedly indicated implementation was imminent but several deadlines have been missed.

Fáilte Ireland has indicated it is ready to launch the register once legislation is in place.

The Department of Enterprise told The Journal earlier this month that it is unlikely to introduce register until summer 2026.

And speaking to reporters today, Harris said the legislation is “certainly something we could advance this year with the view to bringing it in next year”.

He remarked that while there is a place for Airbnb and short-term lets, it “needs to have some sort of regulatory structure and clarity”.

“We are in a housing emergency and it’s about time people start acting like it’s an emergency,” said Harris.

“That means looking at all of the options that are available to us and taking steps.

“In my view, the short-term letting discussion is going on way too long.”

Harris said that when he appointed Peter Burke as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Tourism, he “asked that this would be an area that he would look at”.

“We need to see the legislation, it needs to go through all the phases.”

Harris said short-term lets “plays an important role” in the tourism sector but added: “There has to be clarity here in terms of: are you a short term let, or are you something that could be available for a family or a couple who desperately need a accommodation to rent?”

He said the legislation is about “getting a balanced and proportionate response.”

“The most important thing we should do as a government now is bring forward the proposals so people can actually see them and scrutinise them.

When asked how long it might take until such legislation is passed, Harris said that’s a “matter for Minister Burke”.

However, he added that it’s “certainly something we could advance this year with the view to bringing it in next year”.