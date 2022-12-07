New short-term let register set to be approved aims to bring 12,000 properties back into use

A NEW SHORT-TERM let register is set to be approved by government today with expectations that it could bring some 12,000 properties back into long-term use.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin intends to bring proposals to Cabinet for a short-term tourism letting register, which will be operated by Fáilte Ireland.

Properties advertised for short-term letting via online platforms, such as Airbnb, will be obliged to have a valid registration number with Fáilte Ireland.

Under the new regulations, any party offering accommodation for periods of up to and including 21 nights will need to be registered.

Property owners will have to register via the online portal, input their details and confirm they have planning permission, where applicable.

Before advertising properties, booking platforms will be obliged to only advertise properties with a valid Fáilte Ireland registration number.

In 2019, new rules were brought in which require properties to either get planning permission or apply for exemptions from local authorities to be legally advertised on Airbnb.

Advertisement

Under regulations that are already in place, planning permission is required for homeowners in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) who are letting out their entire home (principal private residence) for short-term lets of more than 90 days in total in a year while they are away or if they are letting out a second property they own as a short-term let.

However, it is unlikely that fresh planning permission for short-term lets will be granted in areas of high housing demand.

At the time of writing according to Inside Airbnb, a third party website that scrapes data from Airbnb, there are 16,181 entire properties listed on Airbnb in Ireland compared to 1,376 properties listed for rent on Daft.ie.

Enforcement of the existing regulations appears to be patchy with a small number of applications made since 2019 for the necessary planning permission in Dublin.

During the summer, Airbnb requested that the government set up a register of approved short-term lets so it can block non-registered landlords from its site.

This new system and legislation aims to deliver on that ask.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin has previously said that there are “missing pieces” of regulation around short-term lets, such as the lack of penalties for advertisers, including Airbnb, as well as the property owner.

It is understood the Bill going to Cabinet will provide for penalties for property owners as well as platforms in the event of non-compliance.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien previously told The Journal that the regulations were taking longer than he would have liked, but under the proposals someone will not be able to advertise a property without the requisite planning permission and it can’t be advertised on any platforms.

It is understood that anyone advertising their own property for short-term let, even if it is their own residence and they are going on holidays for a short period, will also be required to register with Fáilte Ireland.

Acceleration of housing rollout

Separately, the housing minister will seek an amendment to the Planning and Development Foreshore Bill which is currently before the Oireachtas, which will allow for a temporary measure to accelerate delivery of social and affordable housing on zoned local authority-owned or State land.

It provides for a temporary exemption from the Part 8 planning process in respect of social, affordable and cost rental housing developments by local authorities on local authority- or State-owned land subject to certain conditions such as:

The development must be on land zoned for residential development.

The development being consistent with the local authority development plan.

The development being for the purpose of the delivery of social or affordable (including cost rental) housing.

The local authority being satisfied that the proposed development does not require the undertaking of an Environmental Impact Assessment or Appropriate Assessment prior to the commencement of works.

Where social housing is proposed, that the land on which it is to be located is suitable for social housing from a sustainable communities’ perspective etc.

It is understood this measure is being rolled out alongside the push for the acceleration of modern methods of construction, such as rapid builds, as well as providing funding to local authorities for land, which the Government hopes will help to accelerate delivery next year.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to seek Cabinet approval today to progress the development of elective hospitals, with the planned development of facilities in Galway, Cork and Dublin.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will bring the White Paper on Enterprise to Cabinet, which will set out the Government’s Enterprise and Industrial policy priorities in the period to 2030.