  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gay dating app Grindr under fire after revelation it shared users' HIV status with third parties

Grindr said in a statement that sharing data with the specific third parties was “industry practice”.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 1:02 PM
6 minutes ago 210 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3937358
Image: Vdovichenko Denis via Shutterstock
Image: Vdovichenko Denis via Shutterstock

GAY DATING APP Grindr has come under fire today for sharing information about users’ HIV status or locations with two companies enlisted to optimise its software.

Grindr chief technology officer Scott Chen said in a Tumblr post that sharing data with partners such as Apptimize and Localytics was “industry practice” and that steps were taken to protect people’s privacy.

“As a company that serves the LGBTQ community, we understand the sensitivities around HIV status disclosure,” Chen said.

“Our goal is and always has been to support the health and safety of our users worldwide.”

Grindr users have the option of sharing their HIV status and when they were most recently tested.

Researchers worried that including the health information with other data such as location and email address could result in people being identified.

Online rights champion Electric Frontier Foundation called Grindr’s response “disappointing”.

The Los Angeles-based company said that it uses Apptimize and Localytics to test and validate its platform, and that data it shares with them could include users’ HIV status or location fields.

Sensitive data are encrypted when sent, and vendors are under strict contractual terms to keep it secure and confidential, according to Chen.

Discovery of data sharing

Norwegian nonprofit research group SINTEF uncovered the data sharing, and concern spread in the US after Buzzfeed reported the findings.

“Grindr has never, nor will we ever sell personally identifiable user information – especially information regarding HIV status or last test date – to third parties or advertisers,” Chen said.

He noted though that Grindr is a public platform, and that should be kept in mind when deciding what to put in profiles.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) called Grindr’s data sharing “an egregious breach of confidentiality laws,” demanding it “immediately cease and desist the reckless practice”.

“It is extremely unfortunate that those men who have been courageous enough to share their HIV status, be it positive or negative, on their Grindr profiles, may have now had that most personal data indiscriminately shared by Grindr,” said Michael Weinstein, the AHF president.

We laud those Grindr members for their courage and challenge Grindr to quickly get its act together to restore the confidentiality all members deserve.

News website Axios reported that Grindr’s security chief said the company has stopped sharing users’ HIV status with its third-party vendors.

“You guys should just close up now,” read one of the few comments in an online chat forum under the Grindr post at Tumblr.

“No one cares about your efforts or industry standards. You betrayed the LGBT community in more than just the one way.”

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow
108,672  0
2
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty
87,891  6
3
Irishman who fell 7 storeys in Australia on road to recovery... and his friends want to bring him home for a pint
41,822  10
Fora
The42
1
'I still have some growing up to do' - Irish footballer apologises for tweet surrounding rugby rape trial
75,268  0
2
'Diarmuid and I agreed that what was best was that he'd take a rest'
53,152  49
3
The NFL isn't even pretending that Kaepernick's continued unemployment is because of football anymore
38,418  66
DailyEdge.ie
1
52 of the best shows and movies coming to Netflix this month
10,567  0
2
Blac Chyna took to Instagram to defend herself after throwing a stroller at someone in an amusement park
10,061  1
3
7 times your own body has completely and utterly betrayed you in public
9,793  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
US
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Trump invited Putin to White House in phone call his advisers said not to make
China slaps tit-for-tat tariffs on 128 US products
GARDAí
Suspect device found in Tipperary village estate
Suspect device found in Tipperary village estate
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think schools should teach about consent?
Poll: Do you think schools should teach about consent?
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie