Do you return your empty bottles and cans to reverse vending machines?

RE-TURN, THE OPERATORS of the deposit return scheme have said that they plan to roll out more bulk reverse vending machines by the end of this year.

This would mean that instead of inserting bottles and cans individually, as most machines currently require, you will be able to tip in multiple containers at once.

The scheme adds a deposit of 15 cents to containers up to 500ml or 25 cents to those over that amount. Consumers can get this deposit back when they return bottles and cans to a designated machine.

So, we’re asking: Do you return your bottles and cans?

