The deposit return scheme was launched in 2024 Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you return your empty bottles and cans to reverse vending machines?

More bulk return machines are due to be rolled out by the end of this year.
10.42am, 13 Oct 2026
5.3k
24

RE-TURN, THE OPERATORS of the deposit return scheme have said that they plan to roll out more bulk reverse vending machines by the end of this year.

This would mean that instead of inserting bottles and cans individually, as most machines currently require, you will be able to tip in multiple containers at once.

The scheme adds a deposit of 15 cents to containers up to 500ml or 25 cents to those over that amount. Consumers can get this deposit back when they return bottles and cans to a designated machine.

So, we’re asking: Do you return your bottles and cans?


Poll Results:

Yes – I always return them (1256)
No – never (210)
I bring them back most of the time (119)
Sometimes – it depends on if I remember/have the time (62)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue whether the deposit return scheme is an unfair tax or useful for reducing litter.
Where they land
Participants either detest the extra hassle and cost or reluctantly return items out of spite
What they think
Scheme is a costly and inconvenient stealth tax
Some notice a drop in litter despite the hassle
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