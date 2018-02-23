  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Florida killer yells 'murderers!' as he is put to death

Eric Scott Branch killed a 21-year-old in 1993.

By Associated Press Friday 23 Feb 2018, 8:31 AM
7 hours ago 27,342 Views 109 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3867404
This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody
Image: Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP
This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody
This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody
Image: Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP

AS THE EXECUTION drugs were being administered, inmate Eric Scott Branch let out a blood-curdling scream.

Then he yelled “murderers! murderers! murderers!” as he thrashed on a stretcher as he was being put to death for the 1993 rape and murder of a college student.

The drugs included a powerful sedative and the 47-year-old inmate, following the outburst, gave a last guttural groan and turned silent. Minutes earlier, he had just been addressing corrections officers, saying it should fall to Florida Governor Rick Scott and his attorney general to carry out the death sentence — not to those workers present.

“Let them come down here and do it,” Branch said.

“I’ve learned that you’re good people and this is not what you should be doing.”

Branch was pronounced dead at 7.05pm local time last night after receiving the injection at Florida State Prison in Starke. The governor’s office made the announcement.

Asked later whether Branch’s scream could have been caused by the execution drugs, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady said “there was no indication” that the inmate’s last actions were a result of the injection procedure. She said that conclusion had been confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Branch was convicted of raping and fatally beating University of West Florida student Susan Morris, 21. Her naked body was found buried in a shallow grave — a crime whose brutality was noted by the Florida Supreme Court in denying one of Branch’s appeals.

“She had been beaten, stomped, sexually assaulted and strangled. She bore numerous bruises and lacerations, both eyes were swollen shut,” the justices wrote.

Attack

Florida Execution Joseph Thornton, a Gainesville, Florida, resident, rings a bell during a vigil for Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville Source: Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP

Evidence in the case shows Branch approached Morris after she left a night class on 11 January 1993, so he could steal her red Toyota and return to his home state of Indiana. He was arrested while traveling there.

Branch also was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Indiana and of another sexual assault in the Florida Panhandle that took place just 10 days before Morris was killed, court records show.

The jury in his murder case recommended the death penalty by a 10-2 vote under Florida’s old capital punishment system, which was ruled unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court in 2016. The high court said juries must reach a unanimous recommendation for death and judges cannot overrule that. Florida legislators subsequently changed the system to comply.

One of Branch’s final and unsuccessful appeals to the US Supreme Court involved whether he deserved a new sentencing hearing because of that jury’s 10-2 vote in his 1994 trial. The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that the new system of sentencing did not apply to inmates sentenced to death before 2002.

Relatives of victim Susan Morris said they remain profoundly grieved by her violent death. Though Morris was 21 when she was killed, more time has passed than the number of years she lived, the family statement said. Still, the pain remains.

“Twenty-five years ago, Susan’s life was suddenly and brutally extinguished. We have grieved for her longer that she was with us. Yet because of who she was…she will never be forgotten by those who love her,” said the statement, read out by her sister Wendy Morris Hill shortly after Branch was put to death.

Read: Armed policeman at Parkland school ‘never went in’ to confront shooter

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (109)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
227,207  30
2
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
85,614  79
3
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
69,393  67
Fora
1
This Dublin medtech startup has a plan to keep patients out of hospitals
238  0
2
The IFA will pay its former boss €1.9m to settle his legal cases
182  0
3
Ulster Bank plans to offload a third of its mortgages
94  0
The42
1
'If you're only involved to get something back for personal gain, you should just get the f**k out'
31,521  11
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
27,971  76
3
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
27,972  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly Willoughby said that 'time's up' for the Time's Up campaign after witnessing the behaviour of paparazzi at the Brits
8,140  3
2
Here's why Kylie Jenner's dismissal of Snapchat could be its saving grace
7,439  2
3
6 reasons why Cillian Murphy would make an incredible James Bond
7,157  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
GARDAí
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ seize cash, designer watches and cars in raids targeting Kinahan crime gang
Gardaí seize cash, designer watches and cars in raids targeting Kinahan crime gang
Power restored for 26,000 ESB customers in Dublin
Clontarf Baths will not fully open to the public next week - but perhaps later in the year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie