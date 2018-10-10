Funeral cortège of Emma Mhic Mhathúna passes by Leinster House

EMMA MHIC MHATHÚNA’S funeral procession passed by Leinster House, the Department of Health, and Government Buildings today after her funeral Mass in Dublin.

Hundreds attended her second funeral Mass at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, just off O’Connell St this afternoon; as her coffin was lifted into and carried out of the church, the crowds gathered outside broke into applause.

The 37-year-old mother of five died on Sunday, five months after being told that her cancer was incurable. She was one of over 200 women who found out that their smear tests were incorrectly read after being diagnosed with cancer.

She became well-known for her media interviews about the CervicalCheck controversy. In June, she received €7.5 million after her High Court case against the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics and the HSE. One of the most striking images of her was as she stood on the steps of the High Court, wearing a full-length red dress.

During the Mass, the congregation were told that the letters of apology she received meant a huge amount to her: “She didn’t want those letters for herself but for her children.”

Emma is survived by her five children, Natasha, Seamus, Mario, Oisín and Donnacha. She will be laid to rest at Laragh Bryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co Kildare, alongside her mother Annette.