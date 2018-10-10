This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funeral cortège of Emma Mhic Mhathúna to pass by Government Buildings

A funeral Mass will be held this afternoon in Dublin’s Pro Cathedral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 11:03 AM
30 minutes ago 2,194 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277966

Emma Mhic PA Source: PA Images

THE SECOND FUNERAL Mass for Emma Mhic Mhathúna will be held in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin city centre today.

It’s understood that after the Mass, which will begin at 12.45pm, the cortège will pass by Dáil Éireann, Government Buildings on Merrion Street, and the Department of Health on Baggot Street.

Yesterday, an Irish-language funeral Mass was held at Séipéal na Carraige, Baile na nGall, near her home in Baile an Fheirtearaigh in West Kerry.

At that Mass she was described as a beautiful mother, a courageous woman, and a person who had inspired her community.

Emma died on Sunday, aged 37, five months after being told her cancer was terminal. She was one of the 221 women who had been incorrectly cleared of precancerous abnormalities by the CervicalCheck smear tests, and who later contracted cancer. In Emma’s case, her smear tests had been read incorrectly twice.

It years later that these women were told their tests were reviewed and found to be misinterpreted. 19 of those women, including Emma, have died. 

In June, Emma received a settlement of €7.5million in her High Court case against the HSE and Quest Diagnostics, the US laboratory that examined her smear tests.

She said afterwards that “it makes a big difference for all women because it’s a significant amount and it’s a kick in the profit of Quest, and they’re not going to like that”.

Emma is survived by her five children, Natasha, Seamus, Mario, Oisín and Donnacha.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    129,267  138
    2
    		Status Yellow weather alert issued for whole country
    94,774  36
    3
    		As it happened: Government unveils Budget 2019
    66,787  57
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    1,199  0
    2
    		These are a few important things that slipped under the radar in this year's budget
    882  0
    3
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    751  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    41,736  73
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    35,736  61
    3
    		'I'd tell Harry that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up'
    23,915  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    5,071  4
    2
    		Here's why everyone's talking about something called TikTok
    4,178  1
    3
    		Liam Neeson insisting that a horse recognised him on set is the greatest celeb news story of 2018
    3,856  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court
    Woman (40s) due in court charged in connection with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'Is this the best use of Â£150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    'Is this the best use of £150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    Leaders play down hope of Brexit breakthrough as Arlene Foster meets Michel Barnier
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    HEALTH
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie