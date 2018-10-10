Funeral cortège of Emma Mhic Mhathúna to pass by Government Buildings

Source: PA Images

THE SECOND FUNERAL Mass for Emma Mhic Mhathúna will be held in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin city centre today.

It’s understood that after the Mass, which will begin at 12.45pm, the cortège will pass by Dáil Éireann, Government Buildings on Merrion Street, and the Department of Health on Baggot Street.

Yesterday, an Irish-language funeral Mass was held at Séipéal na Carraige, Baile na nGall, near her home in Baile an Fheirtearaigh in West Kerry.

At that Mass she was described as a beautiful mother, a courageous woman, and a person who had inspired her community.

Emma died on Sunday, aged 37, five months after being told her cancer was terminal. She was one of the 221 women who had been incorrectly cleared of precancerous abnormalities by the CervicalCheck smear tests, and who later contracted cancer. In Emma’s case, her smear tests had been read incorrectly twice.

It years later that these women were told their tests were reviewed and found to be misinterpreted. 19 of those women, including Emma, have died.

In June, Emma received a settlement of €7.5million in her High Court case against the HSE and Quest Diagnostics, the US laboratory that examined her smear tests.

She said afterwards that “it makes a big difference for all women because it’s a significant amount and it’s a kick in the profit of Quest, and they’re not going to like that”.

Emma is survived by her five children, Natasha, Seamus, Mario, Oisín and Donnacha.