Man (19) arrested after €500,000 cocaine seizure in Kildare

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after they seized €500,000 worth of cocaine in Maynooth, Kildare, this afternoon.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin and Kildare regions stopped a vehicle at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Cocaine, subject to analysis, was seized with an estimated street value of €500,000.

A garda spokesman said: “A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.”