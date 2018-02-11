Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE two arrests following a seizure of firearms and drugs at a Dublin house today.

Gardaí carried out a search at a house in Finglas this afternoon.

Following that search, they seized two handguns and associated ammunition, along with cannabis with an estimated street value of €12,000 (subject to analysis).

During the search, two people – one aged in their late 20s and the other in their early 40s – were arrested and are currently being detained at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended.