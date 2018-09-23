This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau

The woman is suspected of bringing in hundreds of kilos every year.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 8,799 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4242566
Dublin Port.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Dublin Port.
Dublin Port.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN WOMAN who is suspected of importing tonnes of heroin and cocaine into Ireland in the past five years is a top target of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

Gardaí believe the woman is the brains behind a drug enterprise using connections in Amsterdam and Antwerp to transport quantities of drugs to Ireland through Dublin Port.

The woman is heavily linked to top players in the Kinahan cartel and pays a percentage of each consignment to senior members of the organised crime gang. 

The Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB), which has been successful in a number of prosecutions against the Kinahan cartel, as well as stopping countless murders, have made this woman a top target. 

Intelligence gathered by members of the DOCB has shown how this woman, who has a family in north Dublin, has links to Dutch, Belgian and UK suppliers. 

Often, the same supply routes are used to ship drugs destined for a number of gangs in Dublin. The woman is suspected of bringing in hundreds of kilos every year.

These gangs are able to operate in different areas as each pays a form of tax to her.

Gardaí believe other members of the woman’s family are also heavily involved in the drug trade with trips being made across Europe to negotiate with suppliers. 

The family is based in north Dublin where it controls a large swathe of the drug business. 

North Dublin problems

There has been a number of violent incidents in the north Dublin area in the last year relating to the drug trade.

This family has not been involved in the violence. Instead, it is the various gangs they are supplying who are feuding.

When the drugs reach Dublin, they are cut and mixed in several locations before a network of taxis distribute the smaller packages to dealers across the county and city. 

From this supplier, there are a small number of gangs which buy the product wholesale and sell it on. 

The woman responsible for the importation of cocaine is also suspected of supplying a number of dealers in west Dublin. Gardaí believe that she is operating with the permission of senior members of the Kinahan cartel. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    52,036  48
    2
    		Donald Tusk's cherry photo 'insulted the British people'
    49,539  64
    3
    		House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    48,498  231
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    519  0
    2
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    226  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus is building a multimillion-euro training centre - but some staff's future is unclear
    139  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    36,524  124
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    23,733  21
    3
    		Awesome Aki and Carty class ensures Connacht dominate Scarlets
    23,471  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Gemma Collins, Rosie Connolly and Victoria Beckham ...it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,901  0
    2
    		9 thoughts I had when freaking out over the video for Stay by Shakespear's Sister as a kid
    4,370  6
    3
    		How well do you really remember Little Miss Sunshine?
    3,267  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Gardaí 'hugely frustrated' at false complaints made to Gsoc 'without fear of prosecution'
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie