Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Senior gardaí summoned to HQ over non-prosecution of 13,000 juvenile offences

Thousands of young people went unpunished for their crimes.

By Garreth MacNamee and Michelle Hennessy. Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,316 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4146325
Image: Shutterstock/Kayasit Sonsupap
Image: Shutterstock/Kayasit Sonsupap

SENIOR GARDAÍ HELD a meeting at Garda HQ earlier this week to discuss what sources have described as a “massive failure” in the juvenile prosecution system.

It emerged at a meeting between Garda management and the Policing Authority last month that almost 13,000 criminal offences by young people may have gone unprosecuted due to problems with the logging system.

A major audit of 22,000 cases is now being carried out into the Juvenile Diversion Programme scheme after it emerged that a significant number of young people may have wrongly escaped prosecution.

The internal review has seen a number of sergeants and inspectors removed from the frontline to deal with this latest crisis.

The lack of frontline sergeants is already at crisis point, meanwhile, according to garda representative body AGSI.

Senior gardaí met at the force’s Phoenix Park headquarters in Dublin on Tuesday to discuss the issue and the potential fallout from the looming controversy.

What is the Juvenile Diversion Programme?

The original aim of the Juvenile Diversion Programme was to help prevent young offenders in Ireland from entering into the full criminal justice system.

Instead of a criminal conviction, the young person was given the chance to admit to their crime as part of the scheme and is offered one of a range of options to make amends.

Specially-trained garda Juvenile Liaison Officers (JLOs) are assigned to work with them.

Once the young person admits responsibility for their actions, an action plan is created – this can include apologising to the victim of their crimes, offering money to them, imposing curfews on the offender or ensuring they participate in sporting or other recreational activities.

In an interim assessment given to the Policing Authority last month, three failings were identified:

  • Referrals being left in drafts preventing them from being processed in a timely manner;
  • Referrals not being assigned to a juvenile liaison garda;
  • A significant lack of follow-through to prosecution for those who refused to engage.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee and Michelle Hennessy.

