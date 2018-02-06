Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by

A 77-YEAR-OLD man died in road crash in Galway this morning despite attempts by passers-by to save his life.

The elderly man was the driver of a car when it crashed into a steel barrier on Barrack Street, Loughrea at about 8am.

Gardaí said the man was assisted from the car by a number of people who came upon the crash and they performed CPR on him.

The man was then rushed to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the collision but gardaí in Loughra are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened to contact them.