This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gavin Duffy said he had to remortgage his house to start presidential bid

In order to get on the ballot, candidates need the support of four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 27 Aug 2018, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 6,793 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4204494
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL GAVIN Duffy said he is financing his own campaign by remortgaging his home. 

The businessman, best known for his role on Dragon’s Den, was present at Kildare County Council where he called on local reps to back him to run for the presidency. 

In order to get on the ballot, candidates need the support of four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

Addressing the council, Duffy said he is using his own money to stop people thinking he “has been backed by big business”. 

Councillors also quizzed the would-be president about his links to billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien. Duffy said that in 20 years of business, he has only been in the employ of Denis O’Brien or any of the businesses he owns for the sum total of 40 hours. 

Duffy set out his stall for his campaign and said that he wants to inspire a number of changes. 

His ideas include the establishment of an “Ireland International Youth Corps which our young people aged between 18 and 23 could join to serve their community at home for three months and then volunteer overseas in developing parts of the world”.

He also called for more respect of everyone in society, specifically “how to end shaming in our society, attacking one another over body image or sexual orientation, particularly as it affects our young people who suffer severe cyber bullying”

Senator Joan Freeman was also seeking a nomination – as were artist Kevin Sharkey and lecturer James Smyth. Freeman said she wants to siphon some of the presidential salary to create a system similar to Britain’s OBE/MBE scheme. She said that that money would best be used to celebrate the volunteers who “work so tirelessly” for their communities. 

Freeman also faced the same question about how she intends on funding her campaign if she is successful in getting on the ballot. 

She said that “sadly for me, I can’t remortgage my home – it’s mortgaged to the hilt. What I am doing is hoping that people will back me and donate to get me across that line.”

Be sure to check out our breakdown of all the talking points at the Kildare council meeting first thing tomorrow morning on TheJournal.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		This is how much sleep you should be getting every night for maximum heart healthiness
    79,204  31
    2
    		Multiple dead after gunman opens fire at video game tournament in US shopping centre
    49,441  77
    3
    		'A country transformed': How the world's media covered the pope's Irish visit
    44,267  59
    Fora
    1
    		'Nothing but bogs and rubberneckers': How the midlands' tourism brand was born
    689  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to Europe's top conference for software firms
    360  0
    3
    		Overhauling a dole system that 'discourages' jobseekers could help plug Ireland's skills gaps
    292  0
    The42
    1
    		'It had become slightly more difficult. Your wife starts to realise that actually, weekends exist'
    27,847  5
    2
    		Late scoring show hands Tipp dramatic All-Ireland U21 final win over Cork
    26,150  50
    3
    		Declan Rice not included in Ireland squad as O'Neill confirms England discussions
    24,661  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ben Foden used dating app Bumble to announce that he's getting divorced from Una Healy
    12,493  0
    2
    		We bought some more beauty products from Wish and tried them out. Here's what we thought
    7,904  3
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember Malcolm in the Middle?
    5,398  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Public warned about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets
    Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie