  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

George Bush Sr hospitalised the day after his wife's funeral

Barbara Bush, wife of the former president, died last Tuesday after 73 years of marriage.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 7:22 AM
40 minutes ago 3,801 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3974661

UPI 20180417 Barbara Bush and husband George, pictured in February 2017 in Houston at Super Bowl LI Source: UPI/PA Images

FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE HW Bush has been hospitalised for a blood infection, just one day after laying his wife Barbara to rest, his office said.

A statement stressed that Bush (93) was responding to treatment. He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital early on Sunday, just a day after bidding a final farewell to his wife of 73 years, who died last week, during a funeral in the same Texas city.

The 41st president greeted and shook hands with numerous attendees of the event during the invitation-only funeral attended by four former presidents, including himself and his son George W Bush.

More than a thousand people attended the ceremony.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact,” Bush said after his wife’s passing.

Their marriage was the longest presidential union in American history.

He married the love of his life while on leave from military deployment in 1945, several months before World War II ended.

Bush, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is wheelchair-bound as a result, has been repeatedly hospitalised for pneumonia. His is a less-common version of Parkinson’s that only affects the lower body.

“President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” a statement read.

He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.

One-term war hero

George Herbert Walker Bush was born on 12 June 1924 in Milton, Massachusetts, to a wealthy New England political dynasty, the son of Prescott Bush, a successful banker and US Senator for Connecticut.

Bush had a pampered upbringing and attended the prestigious Phillips Academy in Andover, but delayed his acceptance to Yale in order to enlist in the Navy on his 18th birthday and head off to World War II.

He went on to fly 58 combat missions during the war. He was shot down over the Pacific by Japanese anti-aircraft fire and rescued by a submarine after huddling in a life raft for four hours while enemy aircraft circled.

The decorated war hero and former CIA chief suffered the ignominy of being a one-term president, but led a political dynasty that would win back the White House eight years later, albeit with a leader with a very different approach.

A foreign policy realist who navigated the turbulent fall of the Soviet Union in 1989, he assembled an unprecedented coalition to defeat Saddam Hussein two years later.

But he also presided over a period of economic malaise and infuriated his fellow Republicans during a budget battle with rival Democrats by famously breaking his vow: “Read my lips: no new taxes.”

News: Barbara Bush Funeral Bush pictured with his son George W at Barbara's funeral last week Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

After retiring from public life, Bush fulfilled a wartime pledge to one day jump out of a plane for fun and famously went skydiving on his 75th, 80th and 85th birthdays.

He joined Bill Clinton – the Democrat to whom he lost his re-election bid – to raise funds for victims of the 2004 Asian tsunami and the 2010 Haiti earthquake. In February 2011 Democratic president Barack Obama awarded Bush the highest US civilian honour, the Medal of Freedom.

Bush, who served as commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993, is the oldest of the five living former US presidents.

He is father to ex-president George W Bush (2001-2009) and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who was a contender in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
124,439  112
2
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
118,869  126
3
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
46,025  49
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
548  0
2
Carlow security firm Netwatch will double in size after sealing a major international merger
231  0
3
Poll: Do you think cash bonuses for staff actually work?
194  0
The42
1
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
71,338  23
2
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
44,574  14
3
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
31,009  11
DailyEdge
1
13 of the best reactions to the Royal Baby
7,289  0
2
Beyoncé and Solange took a bit of a tumble at Coachella last night and people on Twitter were very amused
7,177  0
3
9 ridiculous solutions to the Irish border problem
6,775  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Two men arrested and â¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
GARDAí
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
DUBLIN
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie