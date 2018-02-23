  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday

Six establishments in Newmarket have committed to stay closed.

By Gordon Deegan Friday 23 Feb 2018, 5:03 PM
10 hours ago 65,606 Views 136 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3868834
Scanlon's bar are happy to be closed on Good Friday.
Image: Eamon Ward
Scanlon's bar are happy to be closed on Good Friday.
Scanlon's bar are happy to be closed on Good Friday.
Image: Eamon Ward

ALL OF THE publicans in one rural town are going keep their doors shut and remain closed for business this coming Good Friday.

This follows the six publicans based in the north Cork town of Newmarket coming together and deciding collectively that they will not open their doors in spite of the state lifting the 91-year-old ban on pubs serving alcohol on Good Friday.

John Scanlon of Scanlon’s Bar on Church Street, the publican who first proposed the move in an initial chat with a colleague said: “We have only two days off each year, Christmas Day and Good Friday and we want to hold onto that. It is a day publicans want to spend with their families.”

According to the most recent census, Newmarket has a population of 976 and the move has received an overwhelmingly positive response from pub customers in the town.

Publican Joan Hourigan has been serving pints from the behind the counter at Hourigan’s Bar on Newmarket’s New Street for the past 50 years.

A mother of nine, five of her children are involved in the business and Hourigan said that she has always enjoyed a day out or decorating their shut pub on Good Friday “and I don’t want to give that up”.

Hourigan said that the day off on Good Friday “is something that I cherish and a tradition I want to maintain”.

She said that religion is playing only “a small part” in her decision to remain closed.

“A lot of our customers would be older farmers and I wouldn’t think we would be particularly busy on Good Friday anyway. They have grown up with the tradition and I think they will see it out.”

Closed

Mick Hourigan, another publican in the village, announced the move to his customers on his pub’s Facebook page and the response from customers has been universally positive.

Hourgian operates a bar and a nightclub in the village employing more than 20 people.

“There are 363 days a year when the pub is open and I think that is plenty. Soon they will want us to open on Christmas Day,” said Hourigan. “I wouldn’t ask my staff to work on Good Friday. What is around on a Friday is not a lot.”

Scanlon admitted that the decision to close can only work when all publicans in the area decide to close.

“It would be different for city publicans who would be giving up a lot of revenues by staying shut on a Friday night, but I don’t think there would be a lot around here on Good Friday.”

Scanlon said that there has been no negative feedback from customers and the response has been positive.

“It is going against the grain – but who knows? Other pubs around the country may follow.”

On the Facebook page of Mick Hourigan’s pub, one customer wrote: “It is great to see that old traditions matter to our country … well done to you and hopefully more will follow.”

Another wrote “well done Newmarket, keep up our traditions” while one woman posted: “Well done to ye guys. Fair play. Our country needs to stand up for its traditions. Very proud that it is Newmarket leading the way – ‘we lead where others follow’”.

Policy

Earlier this year, President Michael D Higgins signed into law the amendment to the Intoxicating Liquor Act that lifted the Good Friday pub ban that had been in place since 1927.

Independent Senator Gerald Craughwell was a co-sponsor of the bill that has resulted in the lifting of the ban.

“The bill was all about choice, especially for publicans and I fully respect the decision by the publicans of Newmarket to stay closed on Good Friday. It is very interesting that they have come together to do this,” said Craughwell.

Craughwell said that he wasn’t approached by any vintners while the bill went through the Oireachtas.

A spokesman for the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said today: “Like all other days of the year – except Christmas Day – publicans can choose to open or remain closed on Good Friday. The decision is entirely their own to make.

“The removal of the ban on serving alcohol in licensed premises on Good Friday has received broad support from the pub sector particularly as many tourists visit Ireland during the Easter period.”

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Gordon Deegan and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (136)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
72,194  68
2
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
65,606  136
3
Met Éireann warns that 'exceptionally cold' weather is on the way
62,677  66
Fora
1
All the publicans in this Cork town plan to keep the shutters down on Good Friday
204  0
2
'Catering isn't a bed of roses. There's a lot of swearing and sometimes pans are thrown at you'
182  0
3
Ulster Bank plans to offload a third of its mortgages
163  0
The42
1
Munster close the gap on Glasgow but impressive win in Cork comes at a cost
28,152  14
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,065  19
3
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
20,593  72
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly Willoughby said that 'time's up' for the Time's Up campaign after witnessing the behaviour of paparazzi at the Brits
19,788  3
2
Last night's extremely heartwarming episode of The Young Offenders had viewers in tears
7,981  5
3
The man who played Smith in Sex and the City said he is on 'Team Sarah' in the Kim Cattrall feud ...it's The Dredge
7,334  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
An 'exceptionally drunk burglar' fell asleep in the kitchen of a house he was raiding
An 'exceptionally drunk burglar' fell asleep in the kitchen of a house he was raiding
Andy Moran returns as Mayo make four changes for Dublin showdown in Castlebar
People are hanging sheet music on Waltons' shutters after its closure on Monday
CORK
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
Cork footballers hand debut to goalkeeper for top-of-the-table clash
IRELAND
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Irish cities among worst affected in Europe, say flooding predictions
OPINION
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
How arming teachers would increase the risk of school shootings, not prevent them
'Walls to stop immigrants would have made my own existence impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie