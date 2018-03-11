Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit

Gardaí at the scene of the arrests

FOUR MEN WERE still in garda custody this morning, after gardaí made a number of arrests over what is described as a foiled potential gangland assassination.

After a number of follow-up searches yesterday, gardaí went on to discover two additional guns, along with a silencer and a quantity of ammunition.

Three men were arrested initially when armed gardaí from the Garda Emergency Response Unit intercepted a van on Gardiner Street in Dublin’s north inner city shortly before 8am yesterday morning.

Gardaí said that the men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Three guns were seized at the time, described by gardaí as a sub-machine gun, a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.

After a number of follow-up searches in north Dublin, west Dublin and the north inner city, another man was arrested.

The men arrested are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is responsible for special crime operations (SCO) within An Garda Síochána, said that yesterday’s arrests demonstrated the force’s commitment to preventing gangland murder.

We stated on numerous occasions that our efforts at tackling organised crime, particularly where it gives rise to threat to life, is unrelenting.

He added that this was the 45th occasion that gardaí had foiled a potential gangland hit.