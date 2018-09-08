What would make a person more likely to report sexual harassment? This survey wants to find out

THE DUBLIN RAPE Crisis Centre (DRCC) has launched an online survey aimed with the aim of establishing what would improve a person’s capacity to report sexual harassment.

It comes almost a year on from the beginning of the #MeToo movement, when people began to speak up about being victims of sexual harassment and sexually inappropriate behaviour.

On the back of more people speaking out about suffering from harassment, DRCC said it hoped to identify if there are better systems that could be used to name sexual harassment, complain about it if necessary and have more effective outcomes.

The survey asks people about their experience of sexual harassment and, for those who have experienced such behaviour, it asks what helped them to disclose the harassment and what were the barriers to disclosure.

The questionnaire results will help to build a picture of survivor experience, which DRCC can then use to help it with research run by the centre in this area.

The survey will run for the whole of this month on the DRCC website, and through its Twitter and Facebook channels.

You can access the survey here.

The Centre operates a national 24-hour helpline which can be contacted at 1800 77 88 88.