  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17 Irish hospitals have yet to roll out calorie counts on menus

Improving the standard of food has been highlighted as a priority by Health Minister Simon Harris.

By Christina Finn Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
2 hours ago 4,283 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3878575
Image: Shutterstock/135pixels
Image: Shutterstock/135pixels

DESPITE THE HSE rolling out a calorie count policy across all its facilities in 2015, some 17 hospitals do not feature them on their menus.

Three years ago, the health service approved the implementation of a calorie posting policy across all HSE facilities as part of the Healthy Eating and Active Living and Staff Health and Wellbeing.

The purpose of this policy was to promote awareness and increase consumption of healthier food and drink choices amongst staff and the public using and visiting healthcare facilities, such as hospitals.

The policy states that calorie content of food and drinks provided in HSE facilities should be highlighted.

The policy applies to all in-house catering and contracted catering and vending services throughout the HSE.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson, Billy Kelleher, about what hospitals display calorie counts on its menus, the HSE said 17 of the 50 public and voluntary hospitals listed do not display calorie counts on their full menus.

The majority of hospitals display calorie counts on the breakfast menu, the breakdown shows.

But a total of 17 hospitals have not yet rolled out the breakdown of calories on its full menu. These include:

  • St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin
  • South Tipperary General Hospital
  • Cork University Hospital
  • Mallow General Hospital
  • Bantry General Hospital
  • University Hospital Waterford
  • Lourdes Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilkenny
  • Ennis General Hospital and Nenagh General Hospital (both said it would be implemented following standardised recipe implementation)
  • Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown
  • Beaumont Hospital
  • Monaghan Hospital
  • Louth General Hospital
  • Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan
  • Merlin park
  • Midlands Regional Hospital
  • University Hospital Limerick (said it is implemented on 75% of menus)

All three of the children’s hospitals have rolled out calorie counts on its menus.

Kelleher told TheJournal.ie said that he did not want to overburden Irish hospitals with more bureaucratic red tape, but said it is important that healthy food is on offer to both patients and staff.

“Calorie counts on menus indicate to people exactly what they are eating, It is only reasonable, particularly for patients who are staying in hospital for a longer period of time, that they can view calorie counts to make appropriate decisions about their diet,” he said.

Criticism of hospital food 

The standard of food in Irish hospitals has been criticised over the last few years.

A number of negative stories about poor hospital food hit the headlines in recent years, prompting the government to take action.

In Dublin, the Coombe maternity hospital reviewed its menu and improved the choices on offer after this photo of a meal served to one patient prompted criticism (see below). Similar local changes were also made at other hospitals

original (2)

In 2014, the Taoiseach (then health minister) said he would meet with a Michelin-starred chef to discuss how to improve the quality of hospital food.

Dietitian to overhaul hospital food 

A nationwide survey about hospital food and patient nutrition published in 2016 found that some patients were forced to ask their families to bring in food for them.

The study by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found that 86% of the patients they spoke to were happy with how they were fed while in hospital but identified a number of areas for improvement.

Last year, the HSE announced that a dietitian is to be hired to help oversee improvements in the standard of food on offer at Irish hospitals – for staff as well as patients/

The Department of Health is undertaking an effort to improve the quality of food at hospitals, and current minister Simon Harris highlighted it as a priority of his.

Call for statue of Terry Wogan to be melted and recast as it’s revealed it cost almost €60,000>

Donald Trump has made March ‘Irish-American Heritage Month’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're into recovery mode' - public urged to remain cautious as Storm Emma cleanup kicks into gear
111,219  75
2
Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action
110,605  31
3
Going to the shops? Many stores and supermarkets are now open
94,173  76
Fora
1
The Irish have a powerful ability to sniff out claptrap - that's why puff pieces don't work
367  0
2
The UK's divorce from the EU is hurting Ireland's cross-border weddings trade
127  0
3
Trinity heads for another south Dublin showdown as it plans 300 more student beds
43  0
The42
1
'We didn't have a game, so Jamie went to play with our seconds on the back pitch in Monkstown'
38,793  10
2
Sean Maguire returns from four month injury layoff to score dramatic late brace for Preston
34,234  43
3
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
31,688  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 17 wonderful things that happened when the snow hit Ireland
20,624  0
2
The Late Late Show studio was practically empty last night and it was so bizarre
8,240  1
3
Amy Huberman shared a gas video of Brian O'Driscoll miming along to Leo Varadkar
8,033  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'It was hellish': How Paul Howard's Anglo nightmare led to a musical about Coppers
'It was hellish': How Paul Howard's Anglo nightmare led to a musical about Coppers
'What used to be low-rent areas will stay high now': How Airbnb is 'worsening crisis' in some Dublin areas
Gardaí arrest nine people in Tallaght area of Dublin after looting of supermarket and car thefts
UK
Brexit: What's next?
Brexit: What's next?
May moots 'associate membership' of EU agencies, concedes neither side can have 'exactly what we want'
Theresa May to reveal her five tests for the UK's post-Brexit EU relationship
LIDL
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
Eight men charged over alleged Lidl looting
'It's absolutely disgusting': Locals express anger and sadness over supermarket looting
TRANSPORT
Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action
Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action
What's running in the morning: Dublin flights cancelled, no trains and no Luas service for now
Forecast, transport and closures: Here's what you need to know today

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie