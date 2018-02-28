  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -5 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump has made March 'Irish-American Heritage Month'

The White House said that it was “no wonder that American art, business, and public life are marked by Irish names and symbols”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 8:42 PM
10 hours ago 16,884 Views 108 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3877976
House Speaker Paul Ryan, US President Donald Trump, and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny on St Patrick's Day last year.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, US President Donald Trump, and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny on St Patrick's Day last year.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, US President Donald Trump, and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny on St Patrick's Day last year.

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has announced March as the official Irish-American Heritage Month to honour “the tenacious Irish spirit” and contributions the Irish diaspora have made to the United States.

In a statement on the White House website, it said that the month would celebrate ”the tremendous role Irish immigrants and their descendants have played in the development of our great nation”.

Irish-American Heritage Month is a great opportunity to celebrate the nearly 33 million Americans with Irish ancestry and their tremendous contributions to the betterment of our country.
This month, and every month, we appreciate their efforts in helping usher in a new era of American prosperity.

On St Patrick’s Day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to the US where he will visit Donald Trump at the White House. This follows a long tradition of previous Taoisigh who have travelled to the US on 17 March and give the US President a bowl of shamrocks in a gesture of goodwill, and more importantly, to maintain business connections.

It’s also expected that he will visit other States in the US with a focus on promoting trade and culture.

Friends in high places

In the announcement today, the statement emphasised the role Irish people played throughout the United States’ history.

Nine of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence were of Irish origin, and Presidents including Barack Obama, Andrew Jackson, John F Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan have traced their roots back to Ireland.

Businessman Henry Ford, founder of one of America’s most iconic companies, was also the son of an Irish immigrant.

The White House said that the Heritage Month would aim to “honour” Irish-Americans and “to further strengthen” its relationship with Ireland during the month when “the country will don the traditional green garb as we celebrate the patron saint of Ireland”.

For centuries, the tenacious Irish spirit, paired with American self-reliance, has helped Irish immigrants and their descendants realise incredible dreams.

“With religious devotion, strength rooted in the love of family, and confidence in the promise of America, Irish Americans have engaged in the American experience in robust and meaningful ways. Their neighbourhoods, schools, churches, and workplaces have affirmed the importance of faith, industry, and learning.”

It is, therefore, no wonder that American art, business, and public life are marked by Irish names and symbols.

In January, Trump announced February as African-American History Month “to remember the challenges of our past, but also to honour countless African-American heroes who inspire us to shape our country’s future”.

Read: Trump’s son-in-law ‘loses top-level security clearance’

Read: In full: Here’s where our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (108)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Red weather warning issued after heavy overnight snow
326,797  171
2
AS IT HAPPENED: Heavy snows causes transport chaos throughout Ireland
147,037  34
3
Red snow-ice warning issued for ALL counties until 3pm Friday
136,960  68
Fora
1
Intercom is about to embark on a massive hiring spree – with 150 jobs going in Dublin
862  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about the 'Beast from the East'
813  0
3
Electronics chain Maplin has collapsed into administration blaming Brexit for its woes
475  0
The42
1
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
32,380  33
2
British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend
30,288  18
3
Cricket Ireland perform u-turn and reveal plans for new national stadium in west Dublin
15,801  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
9 painfully Southside responses to the arrival of the Beast from the East
13,778  0
2
15 Father Ted quotes every single one of us use on a regular basis
9,671  11
3
18 brilliant photos of the snow that we've all just woken up to
7,602  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
GARDAí
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
DUBLIN
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
15-year-old girl missing from Dublin found 'safe and well'
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
WEATHER
LIVE: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
LIVE: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
What's the difference between 'The Beast' and 'Storm Emma'?
'Be at home by 4pm': Everything you need to know about today's severe weather alert

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie