SUMMER 2018 WAS one of the hottest and driest on record in Ireland, according to Met Éireann’s official statistics.

In the words of the renowned weather programme The Fast Show, it was scorchio.

Source: Giphy.com

But how do those temperatures (all in degrees Celsius) and rainfall amounts compare to the highest and lowest on record?

Test your knowledge.

What was the highest temperature recorded this summer (on 28 June)? Shutterstock 31.4 degrees 32 degrees

32.7 degrees Where was it recorded? Shutterstock Shannon Airport, Co Clare Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Cork Airport, Co Cork What's the highest air temperature ever recorded in Ireland (at Kilkenny Castle on 26 June 1887)? Shutterstock 33.3 degrees 32.8 degrees

34.2 degrees What's the lowest air temperature ever recorded in Ireland (at Markree Castle, Co Sligo on 16 January 1881)? Shutterstock -19.1 degrees -20.4 degrees

-22.3 degrees What's the highest number of hours of sunshine recorded in a month in Ireland (at Valentia, Co Kerry in July 1955)? Shutterstock 299.4 hours 302.6 hours

308.2 hours What's the lowest number of hours of sunshine recorded in a month in Ireland (at Glencolmcille, Co Donegal in January 1974)? Shutterstock 6.4 hours 8.4 hours

10.4 hours What was the total summer rainfall recorded at Cork Airport this year (the driest summer on record there)? Shutterstock 102.4mm 109.5mm

111.7mm What's the highest annual rainfall ever recorded in Ireland (at Ballaghbeama Gap, Co Kerry in 1960)? Shutterstock 3274.9mm 3574.9mm

3964.9mm What's the lowest annual rainfall ever recorded in Ireland (at Glasnevin, Dublin in 1887)? Shutterstock 296.6mm 356.6mm

478.9mm Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top dog Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Clever cat Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Fintastic dolphin Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Ewe must be joking Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Turtley awful Share your result: Share

All figures via Met Éireann.