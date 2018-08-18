How many Leaving Cert results were withheld due to suspicion of cheating?: It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

112: The number of UK constituencies that voted in favour of Brexit that would now vote to remain in the EU.

80: The number of Leaving Cert results that have been withheld due to suspicions of cheating.

€16 million: The cost of the new transfer facility at Dublin Airport that will cater for passengers connecting between flights.

47th: The ranking of Irish stew in International Travel Guide’s new ‘Ultimate Eatlist’, which lists the top 500 culinary experiences globally.

8: The percentage of rental properties that are available within rent supports, according to a Simon Communities study.

76: The age at which the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died at.

€971.65: The fine that a Tipperary Library has waived for a book returned 53 years late.

€44.78: The overtime that members of the Defence Forces who carry out extra duties during the papal visit will receive for each 24-hour period they work.

200: The number of news organisations that have come together in the US to launch a campaign aimed at countering Donald Trump’s narrative and highlighting the importance of a free press.

7: The number of Leaving Cert students that got eight H1s in their results this week.