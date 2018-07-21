How many new species of shark could be heading for Irish waters? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

2: The number of 24-hour strikes held so far by some Irish based Ryanair pilots in a disputeÂ over working conditions.

â‚¬32 million: The value of the unsold products destroyed by Burberry over the past yearÂ in order to protect its brand.

10: The number of new species of sharks that could soon be heading for Irish waters because of warming seas.

â‚¬80 million: The price that the K Club has been placed on the market for.

22,000: The number of coffee cups disposed of in Ireland every hour.

900: The number of complaints the financial services watchdog received about the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal.

600: The number of Ryanair flights cancelledÂ in Europe on 25 and 26 July due to cabin crew strikes in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

1,000: The number of newÂ customs and veterinary inspectors that Leo Varadkar said need to be hired in preparation for Brexit.

â‚¬12.1 million: The turnover reported by Golden Discs in 2017Â following what it says was a continued resurgence in the sale of vinyl records.

2,000: The number of drivers in Ireland warned about a safety issue with their Dacia cars, as the company issued a voluntary recall of vehicles on the IrishÂ market.