How many new species of shark could be heading for Irish waters? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

2: The number of 24-hour strikes held so far by some Irish based Ryanair pilots in a dispute over working conditions.

€32 million: The value of the unsold products destroyed by Burberry over the past year in order to protect its brand.

10: The number of new species of sharks that could soon be heading for Irish waters because of warming seas.

€80 million: The price that the K Club has been placed on the market for.

22,000: The number of coffee cups disposed of in Ireland every hour.

900: The number of complaints the financial services watchdog received about the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal.

600: The number of Ryanair flights cancelled in Europe on 25 and 26 July due to cabin crew strikes in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

1,000: The number of new customs and veterinary inspectors that Leo Varadkar said need to be hired in preparation for Brexit.

€12.1 million: The turnover reported by Golden Discs in 2017 following what it says was a continued resurgence in the sale of vinyl records.

2,000: The number of drivers in Ireland warned about a safety issue with their Dacia cars, as the company issued a voluntary recall of vehicles on the Irish market.